Make your own dairy cow at family-friendly event in DeKalb

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center's "Flat Brindle" project (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host a “Flat Brindle” project workshop for patrons to create a cow doll.

The free, family-friendly workshop will be at 2 p.m. June 2 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Participants can learn about the story of Brindle, the Glidden’s dairy cow. Attendees also will be able to create a “Flat Brindle” to take on adventures. Participants can share the adventures at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at the homestead.

The cow is cited as one of Joseph Glidden’s inspirations for his “The Winner” barbed wire. Brindle would knock down the wooden fence to the vegetable and flower gardens, so Glidden tinkered with his wife’s hairpins and created the idea for barbed wire.

For information, call 815-756-7904 or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org.