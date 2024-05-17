Downtown DeKalb railroad crossings to close temporarily May 23

Train crossing at North Third Street in downtown DeKalb shown in this Shaw Local file photo Monday, Nov. 20. 2023. Most downtown DeKalb railroad crossings will be closed for maintenance by the Union Pacific Railroad from May 23 through May 26, 2024, according to the city. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – Most downtown DeKalb railroad crossings will be closed for maintenance by the Union Pacific Railroad from May 23 through May 26, according to the city.

The temporary closings will impact crossings at First, Second, Third, Sixth, Seventh and 10th streets, according to a Friday announcement from the city of DeKalb.

The crossing at Fourth Street and Lincoln Highway will remain open, however.

Motorists should plan for the crossings to be closed simultaneously.

“While the City is making the community aware of the closures, this is not a municipal project,” the announcement read. “The City has no authority over railroad maintenance projects.”