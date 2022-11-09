2022 Elections: Voters to decide next DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

DeKALB – Voters cast ballots for the contested race for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, which will see either Democratic candidate Linh Nguyen or Republican Tasha Sims take over for Doug Johnson, who elected not to run again.

The clerk’s role includes administering countywide elections and keeping county records, among other responsibilities for the four-year term.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and results are expected to trickle in Tuesday night. Though final results will not be certified for two weeks after the election.

Nguyen, a chemistry instructor at Northern Illinois University and an American Youth Soccer Organization coach, is known by many as a local activist in the community. As an immigrant from Vietnam who holds a PhD in computational chemistry, she has campaigned on her ability to advocate for fair and free elections.

Nguyen has training as a computational scientist and said she would use that knowledge to modernize the office of the county clerk and recorder for safety and efficiency. A past president of the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County, Nguyen said she would bring experience having organized voter registration events, hosting candidates forums and promoting secure, fair and accessible elections.

Recently, Nguyen was also a finalist for the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Athena Award, which recognizes area women leaders.

Sims, a graduate of Sycamore High School and Kishwaukee Community College from Kingston, has said she would bring both experience and knowledge to the job as DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

She first started working in the Office of the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office a little more than 14 years ago. It was there that Sims was cross trained in all aspects of the office, from recording and vital records to tax extensions and elections.

Sims said she’s no stranger to in DeKalb County government. Over the past eight years, she has assumed a variety of roles related to public service. In addition to being deputy county clerk, Sims has served as an executive assistant to the county administrator, secretary to the County Board, Forest Preserve District and Public Building Commission.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.