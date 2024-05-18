Korima Gonzalez sets DeKalb record in 800 at state: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls track

Class 3A meet: At Charleston, DeKalb senior Korima Gonzalez posted a school record in the prelims of the 800, finishing in 2:15.05. She’ll enter Saturday’s final round seeded eighth.

DeKalb’s Joscelyn Dieckman and Kaneland’s Cora Heller were each one of the 16 pole vaulters to clear 3.4 meters and reach the finals. Dieckman took second last year as a junior.

DeKalb sophomore Sydney Myles also qualified in the high jump, one of 19 athletes who cleared 1.58 meters.

Class 2A State Meet: At Charleston, Genoa Kingston high jumper Addison Vicary and long jumper Natasha Bianchi qualified for the final round in their events out of Friday’s prelims.

Bianchi jumped 4.98 meters, the ninth-best jump of the day and third-best by a freshman. All 13 competitors who reached the finals in the high jump reached 1.53 meters, including Vicary.

The season ended for both Sycamore competitors. Sophomore Layla Janisch finished less than 2 seconds away from a Top 12 finish and spot in the finals, taking 15th in 2:23.88. Pole vaulter Kaitlyn Lisafeld did record a height.

Boys track

Class 1A Winnebago Sectional: At Winnebago, Indian Creek’s Isaac Willis and Ben Parnow went 1-2 in the discus to qualify for the state tournament next week.

Willis set a PR at 45.78, with Parnow second with a 40.83. Indian Creek’s Parker Murry cleared 1.9 to take second in the high jump, a personal best.

Alex Casanas cleared 1.85, a personal record, to take third in the high jump for Hinckley-Big Rock, hitting the qualifying mark.

Boys tennis

Class 1A Rochelle Sectional: At Rochelle, Sycamore qualified three entries for the state tournament.

Both doubles teams reached the semifinals. Jonathan Locascio and Joe Culotta will head to state next week, as will Liam Kerbel and Alex Jenkin. Steven Chen also qualified.

Noah Pawalak of Kaneland finished a win away from qualifying, as did the doubles team of Luke McEvoy and Gabriel Delgado.

The semifinals and finals will be played Saturday.

Class 2A St. Charles North Sectional: At St. Charles,

Prep baseball

Kaneland 10, Woodstock 6: At Maple Park, a six-run sixth gave the Knights a walk-off win.

Parker Violett homered in the win. He had two hits, three RBIs and scored once. Matt Brunscheen had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Tom Thill had two hits and scored three times while Zach Konrad drove in a pair of runs.

Prep softball

Sycamore 11, Jacobs 0: At Sycamore, Addie McLaughlin had two hits and scored twice in the win for the Spartans.

Addi Armstrong, Riley Schuller and Ellison Hallahan each scored twice, with Faith Heil, Kairi Lantz and Schuller driving in two runs each.

Burlington Central 9, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, Bree Crosby’s home run was one of the five hits for the Knights.