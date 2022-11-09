DeKalb County voters flock to the polls Tuesday, as election judges note ‘better than expected’ turnout

DeKALB – DeKalb County voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for Illinois’ next governor and a newly redistricted DeKalb County Board, among other races, while some election judges say they believe voter turnout was strong.

“Better than expected,” Terry Heiland, election judge at Hopkins Park polling place said. “It’s gone well but we have a better turn out.”

Official voter turnout numbers are expected later Tuesday evening from the DeKalb County Clerk’s Office after polls close.

Rodger Hartmen, who also cast his ballot at Real Connection Church, 1115 S. Malta Road in DeKalb, said he always votes in elections but feels this year’s midterm election is especially important.

“And I know they say they’re important, you know, each one is the most important but this I do believe is,” Hartmen said.

Asked why he believes this year’s election is more important than previous elections Hartmen said he thinks “we’re headed to hell in a hand basket.”

Hartmen said inflation, the southern border, and protection for policemen were top issues for him as a voter.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Arianna Chandler, a senior at Northern Illinois University, casts her ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the polling place in Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Ron Lieving, a volunteer auxiliary officer for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office and an election judge at Hopkins Park polling place in DeKalb, said he expected 400 to 500 voters at the Hopkins Park polling place but 486 votes had already been tabulated by 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lieving attributed the turn out to the weather.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the weather. It’s nice, it’s sunny, you know, maybe a little breezy but we don’t have snow on the ground, it’s a better day [than last year’s election],” Lieving said.

Lieving said he believes Tuesday turnout was so far higher than expected.

“It’s been a lot busier than we all expected, which is a great thing,” Lieving said. “You know, a lot of men and women died for this right and I don’t care what party you vote for, just get out and do it. You know, honor those men and women.”

Tracy Diehl also voted at Real Connection Church.

“Women’s reproductive rights is very important,” Diehl said. “I really scrutinized the candidates platforms to make sure that I understood what their standpoints were on that particular issue.”

Early in the day, the Hopkins Park polling place experienced a technical difficulty when a voting machine lost power. Heiland said the issue lasted around five minutes when the battery running the voting machine ran out of power. After troubleshooting with the power cord for a few minutes the machine was back in operation.

“We had a little power outage on that one,” Heiland said. “We took care of it with opening up a different place to put the ballots in, people moved through quickly and there was no problem.”

When asked what issues on the ballot mattered to her, Candice Gall, who also voted at Real Connection Church, said there wasn’t one single issue.

“Not anything specific really, just like some of the amendments...like the workers’ rights and stuff like that,” Gall said.

Brief technical issues reportedly solved

A different problem impacted the Real Connection Church polling place earlier in the day, election officials said. The tabulator for the voting machine at the Real Connection Church polling place was down for about three hours early in the day but by 3:40 that issue had been resolved.

Dave Klenke, an election judge at Real Connection Church said the tabulator displayed the wrong time when election day began. He said 44 ballots were cast by voters during the three hours the machine was inoperable. Those ballots were put in a separate compartment of the voting machine and will tabulated once the polls close.

“Well we had to put the ballots in a separate area on voting machine at the end of the night then we’ll run those ballots through the tabulator, and we told the people what was going on,” Klenke said.

As of 3:40 p.m. about 445 votes had been cast at the Real Connection Church polling place, Klenke said.

“Just a regular election day that I can tell,” Klenke, who has been an election judge for the past four years, said.