Daily Chronicle’s Voter Guide for November 2024 election

Linda Walker, of Sycamore, votes last month on the first day of early voting for the November 2024 election at the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Whether you cast your ballot early, through the mail or on Election Day, the Daily Chronicle has all the coverage you need to make your vote count.

Early voting expanded to more sites starting Oct. 18; here’s your guide to voting early or by mail.

In addition to candidates, DeKalb County voters will weigh in on a sales tax for local schools and three advisory statewide questions. Voters in Central Unit School District 301, Sycamore School District 427, the city of DeKalb, the city of Sandwich, the city of Sycamore and the village of Kirkland will also be asked questions.

Our coverage: DeKalb County voters could decide fate of municipal city clerks offices, whether to impose countywide sales tax

Proposed new DeKalb County schools sales tax would not tax groceries, prescriptions, cars

COUNTYWIDE RACES

Circuit Clerk

Tammie Shered, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Lori Grubbs, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

State’s Attorney

Charles “Chuck” Rose, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Riley N. Oncken, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: SAFE-T Act, experience at center of DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s election race

Video: DeKalb County State’s Attorney candidates share their views ahead of 2024 election

Coroner

Cat Prescott, Democrat

Linda Besler, Republican

DeKALB COUNTY BOARD

The DeKalb County Board is made up of 24 members, with two members each representing one of 12 districts. (Map provided by DeKalb County)

District 1 - four-year term

Tracy Ash, Democrat

Tim Hughes, Republican

District 1 - two-year term

Fredrick Hall, Democrat

Rhonda L. Henke, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

District 2

Christopher Schroeder, Democrat

Kathleen “Kathy” Lampkins, Republican incumbent

District 3

Amber Quitno, Democratic incumbent

Kim E. Coovert, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

District 4

Stewart Ogilvie, Democratic incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

Elizabeth K. Lundeen, Republican

District 5

Veronica Garcia-Martinez, Democrat

Savannah Ilenikhena, Republican incumbent

District 10

Laura L. Hoffman, Democratic incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

Susan Smith Lindell, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

District 11 - four-year term

Shell “Celeste” DeYoung Dunn, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Roy E. Plote, Republican incumbent

District 11 - two-year term

Anna Wilhelmi, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Jerry Osland, Republican Republican incumbent

District 12

Traci Griffin-Lappe, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Jerry Osland, Republican incumbent

ILLINOIS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

DeKalb County falls into five state legislative districts, including the 70th, 74th, 75th, 76th and 89th. (Map provided by Illinois House Democrats)

70th House District

Randi Olson, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Jeff Keicher, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: Taxes, business, child care: Here’s whose running in Illinois 70th House District

A threat to the office: Statehouse candidates respond to assassination threat

Video: 70th House District candidates share platform, talk issues

74th House District

David Simpson, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Bradley J. Fritts, Republican incumbent

75th House District

Heidi Henry, Democrat

Jed Davis, Republican incumbent

76th House District

Amy “Murri” Briel, Democrat

Liz Bishop, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: State representative candidate Liz Bishop pledges to seek repeal of SAFE-T Act

Video: 76h House District candidates share campaign platforms, talk local issues

CONGRESS

DeKalb County includes parts of three congressional districts, including the 11th, 14th and 16th. (Map provided by Illinois House Democrats)

11th Congressional District

Bill Foster, incumbent Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Jerry Evans, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

Anna Schiefelbein, independent write-in candidate.

Coverage: Sharp differences from Foster, Evans on abortion in 11th District race

Foster cites lying politicians as top issue; challenger Evans says it’s immigration

14th Congressional District

Lauren Underwood, Democratic incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

James “Jim” Marter, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

16th Congressional District

The district is represented by Republican Darin LaHood is facing a write-in challenge from independent Scott Summers.