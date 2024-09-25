Election 2024: Early voting begins Thursday in DeKalb County

A sign at the DeKalb County Legislative Center lets voters know Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, that early voting is open at the complex in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKalb County voters will be able to head to the polls in person starting Thursday when early voting opens for the Nov. 5 general election.

Voters will cast their ballots for the next U.S. president, choose who will represent them in Congress in Washington D.C., the General Assembly in Springfield and on the DeKalb County Board locally. Depending on where they live, voters also will have a chance to weigh on referendums including a countywide sales tax question.

Here’s what to know before you head to the polls:

Where can I vote early in person?

Starting Thursday, voters can cast their ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in person in the Gathertorium at the Legislative Center , 200 N. Main St., Sycamore. More locations will open Oct. 21. For more information, visit dekalbcountyclerkil.gov.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

Unsure? Visit the State Board of Elections website at www.ova.elections.il.gov.

What if I’m not registered? Can I still register to vote?

Yes. Illinois residents who are 18 or older can register to vote up to and on Election Day, Nov. 5. You can register in person at a multitude of locations, including the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, many banks, public libraries, secretary of state’s offices, and your local municipal offices. Call the DeKalb County Clerk’s Office to learn more 815-895-7147.

Prospective voters also can register online or via mail. Visit dekalbcountyclerkil.gov/registration/ to learn more.

Can I still request a mail-in ballot?

Yes. The DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is responsible for administering elections in DeKalb County and is the point of contact for all DeKalb County voters.

Vote-by-mail applications can be submitted 90 days before an election up through five days before election day, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

DeKalb County residents can look up their voter registration status, view a sample ballot, request a vote-by-mail ballot and check the status of that ballot through a voter information portal on the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office website.

Where can I drop off my mail-in ballot?

A drop box for those who vote by mail will be positioned outside of the DeKalb County Administrative Building, 110 E. Sycamore St. in Sycamore for voters to cast their ballots safely and securely. The box will be available 24/7 and is an alternate option for those who do not wish to mail their ballots back in to the clerk’s office.

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims has said the box, which will be placed in concrete, will have round-the-clock surveillance. The box also will be emptied daily by DeKalb County election officials. The security camera is connected to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are committed to making voting as accessible as possible for our community, and installing this drop box is part of that effort,” Sims said Tuesday in a news release. “We encourage all eligible voters to take advantage of this convenient option and make their voices heard in this important upcoming election.”

Voters casting their vote-by-mail ballots should seal their filled out ballot in the provided envelope, sign it, and drop it off before 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, Election Day, for it to count in the election.