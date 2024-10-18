2024 Election Questionnaire: Kim Coovert, DeKalb County Board, District 3

Full Name:

Kim Coovert

What office are you seeking?

DeKalb County Board District 3

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

56

Occupation and Employer:

I am a director of sales.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Board of Education member, school district 328 – Hamilton, IL; 1995 to 1999

City:

Sycamore

Campaign Website:

N/A

Education:

Bachelor of Science in agricultural business from Missouri State University

Community Involvement:

St. Mary’s in Sycamore – Confirmation catechist, fundraising committee, mission team and funeral luncheon volunteer.

Hope Haven meal provider and Sycamore Sports Boosters volunteer.

Marketing Committee member - Women Impacting Storebrand Excellence professional organization.

Marital Status/Immediate Family:

Married to David Coovert with 5 children

Why are you running for office?

I am running for the County Board because I want to help DeKalb County retain a strong future with a nice balance of city and country living, industry and agriculture while creating opportunities for our residents. This has been an excellent area for us to raise our family and I want others to have that opportunity.

Will you honor the results of the November election?

I have faith that DeKalb County Clerk, Tasha Sims, will conduct the election properly.

Taxes continue to be a top concern for DeKalb County voters. If elected, how would you alleviate the tax burden on local taxpayers?

It is critically important to hold the line and hopefully reduce the tax burden of DeKalb County residents. We can do that by holding all of our departments to their budgets, seeking grants, and state and federal funding when possible. Increasing the patient census and reducing expenses at the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center are important factors to DeKalb Counties fiscal success.

The DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center’s story has made numerous headlines over the past two+ years. The County is currently suing the former would-be buyers of the facility for breaching their contract to purchase the property amid ongoing financial burdens. The County has since established a committee to oversee nursing home operations, hired a new facility director and taken action to begin overhauling its thousands of dollars of debt. Do you agree with this course of action? Do you agree or disagree with the County’s decision to keep the home publicly-owned? Why or why not? Please be specific.

The DCRNC Oversight Board is a great way for the community to assist in monitoring and supporting progress towards fiscal and facility improvements. An engaged facility director is a crucial leadership position to guide solid improvements. The DCRNC provides a wonderful service, but it is a tremendous fiscal burden for the people of DeKalb County. As long as we are able to function to high standards of patient care, staffing and facility maintenance without compromising taxpayer dollars, I am supportive of the DCRNC. If the DCRNC continues to lose money, I would consider other ownership options.

Do you support solar infrastructure? Would you vote for or against corporations seeking to build solar farms on DeKalb County land? Do you believe changes to public policy regarding solar development needs to be changed or should stay as is? Why or why not?

I believe it is important to be open to all sources of energy and each opportunity should be reviewed and evaluated before any decisions are made. Concerns of neighboring property owners should be taken into consideration.

Do you support the Prairie Band Potawatomi’s efforts to reclaim federally-recognized stolen land in Shabbona? Why or why not? Please be specific.

I believe there are way too many details left to be worked out regarding road maintenance, public safety, the neighboring properties and Shabbona Lake State Park. The local tax base will also be affected if the Potawatomi acquire additional land and that may create a financial burden for Shabbona, DeKalb County and local schools.

What would you prioritize in DeKalb County’s government budget if elected? Would you support any budget cuts? And if so to where?

Public safety is extremely important. If we need to consider budget cuts, I believe all departments would have a responsibility to evaluate their services and expenses and identify needed adjustments. Best practices for proper management and fiscal responsibility apply.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

No, I have not received a PPP loan.

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime?

No, I have not been convicted of or charged with a crime.