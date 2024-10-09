2024 Election Questionnaire: Lori Grubbs, DeKalb County Circuit Clerk

Full Name:

Lori Grubbs

What office are you seeking?

DeKalb County Circuit Clerk

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

53

Occupation and Employer:

DeKalb County Circuit Clerk

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have not held any prior office before being elected as the DeKalb County Circuit Clerk.

City:

I am a lifelong resident of DeKalb County and currently live in Sycamore.

Campaign Website:

grubbsforcircuitclerk.com

Education:

Associate of arts degree, Kishwaukee Community College.

High Performance Leadership Certificate, Professional Development Academy.

Community Involvement:

Christ Community Church - DeKalb Campus, treasurer of DeKalb Women’s Club, Voluntary Action Center - Meals on Wheels, Feed my Starving Children and Goodfellows.

Marital Status/Immediate Family:

I am married to Jeremy Grubbs, and we have two sons; Jared Grubbs, who attends Northern Illinois University, and Conor Grubbs, who attends Sycamore High School.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election to continue to serve the citizens of DeKalb County in a professional and responsible manner as I have done for the past four years. I am the only qualified candidate due to my extensive experience and knowledge in the DeKalb County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Having worked in this office for 30 years, spending 15 years as Supervisor of the Civil Division, I fully understand the importance of public service and access to justice.

Will you honor the results of the November election?

Yes, I will honor the decision of the voters.

What do you believe are the top issues facing the circuit clerk’s office?

One of the priorities of the Circuit Clerk’s Office is transitioning the court records from the traditional court file to e-record. Last year, we successfully implemented e-record in the Civil Division which resulted in reduced costs and greater efficiency within the office. Within the next few months, in partnership with the State’s Attorney’s Office, we plan to implement e-record in the traffic division to further reduce costs and create greater efficiency which will benefit the public.

Navigating the court system, whether criminal or civil cases, or seeking permits, can be overwhelming for those unfamiliar with how it works. Changes have been made over the past few years to the circuit clerk’s office to expand its services for easier online accessibility for those seeking to navigate the court system. That includes overhauling the court’s mobile and email alert system, and opening a self-help center in the courthouse. Do you agree with these changes? Why or why not? What else would you do to ensure accessibility? Please be specific.

The court’s mobile and email alert system was implemented by my predecessor. I expanded the e-notify system by providing cards with a QR code, which allows individuals to sign up to receive text or email alerts for their next court date. These QR code cards are located in the Circuit Clerk’s office, Self-Help Legal Center, Courtrooms and various departments within the courthouse. By securing grants, totaling nearly $75,000, I was able to open and maintain the first Self-Help Legal Center in DeKalb County. Those who choose to represent themselves, often referred to as Self-Represented Litigants, use the center for assistance with navigating their way through the courts, assisting them to understand how the courts operate, e-filing, locating resources and finding forms. Another program that benefits from the Self-Help Legal Center, Lawyer in the Lobby, allows Self-Represented Litigants access to Pro Bono Attorneys. Initially, the center had limited hours, but we were able to expand them to accommodate individuals while the courthouse is open, Monday through Friday. In addition to the expanded hours, I obtained volunteers from the Illinois Justice Corp., who have served for the past year and two months. The Self-Help Legal Center has been very successful, and that is evident based on the surveys and number of individuals who continue to use the center. Access to justice has been one my top priorities the last four years. We continue to work daily to help individuals navigate the court system in an easy and understandable way.

If elected, how would you help people who need to come to court, either for crime or civil matters receive the information they need? If elected, how do you plan to fulfill those duties?

I strongly believe in ensuring my staff are available to answer all phone calls during work hours to assist court patrons with questions regarding their court cases. During regular hours, court patrons are able to speak with a staff member and ask questions regarding their specific case. My staff provide accurate information regarding upcoming court dates, date of filings, and if court patrons can appear via Zoom or in person. Since taking office, I’ve added the daily court docket to the Circuit Clerk’s website to ensure transparency and provide reliable information. An important feature of the Clerk’s website is E-Notify. At any time, a court patron can sign up for text messages or email reminders for court dates. This notification reminds individuals of their upcoming court dates five days prior and again the day before.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

No, I have never applied for, nor was a part of any PPP loan.

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime?

No, I have never been charged with any crime.