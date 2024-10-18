2024 Election Questionnaire: Traci Griffin-Lappe, DeKalb County Board

Full Name:

Traci Griffin-Lappe

What office are you seeking?

DeKalb County Board

What is your political party?

Democrat

What is your current age?

53

Occupation and Employer:

Swim lesson coordinator/swim instructor at Fox Valley YMCA

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

This is my fist time running for office.

City:

Sandwich

Campaign Website:

facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553777637017&mibextid=ZbWKwL

Education:

I am a 1989 graduate of Yorkville High School. I attended Indian Valley Vocational Center my junior year in the Health Occupations Program.

After graduation, I went to Waubonsee Community College taking classes in general study.

In 2011, I decided to go back to school. I completed the Phlebotomy program and received my Phlebotomy Technician Certification in 2012 from Waubonsee Community College.

Community Involvement:

I work with the community daily being the swim lesson coordinator and a swim instructor with the Fox Valley YMCA.

I have participated in many of our free events for the community. Healthy Kids Day, Black Friday Reimagined and Back to School Bash are a few of the free community events that I serve through the YMCA.

I Assistant coached my son’s Sandwich T-Ball team in 2013.

I created and coached the Special Olympics team at The Bethesda Lutheran Home in Montgomery, Illinois. We competed in swimming, track and field and bowling.

I have served the community as a swim instructor for over 20 years.

Marital Status/Immediate Family:

My husband Larry and I just celebrated our 20 year wedding anniversary. I am the proud mom of three boys. Cory Griffin, the son of my late husband, is a 2023 graduate of North Central College. He currently lives in St. Louis, MO, and is the Aquatics Director of the South City YMCA in St Louis, MO. My son William, was the Sandwich High School Class of 2024 Valedictorian. He is attending Northern Illinois University majoring in mechanical engineering. Our son Matthew is our angel baby. He was born and passed on April 14, 2004. My husband has an adult daughter Katie.

Why are you running for office?

As a rural DeKalb County resident, I’ve seen the impact of lost local obstetrics and newborn care at Valley West. That’s why I’m running for the County Board – to champion expanded healthcare, especially for our underserved communities. I’m proudly endorsed by IUOE Local 150, because I know unions lift up working families with fair wages, benefits and safety. Our community prospers when unions are strong. DeKalb County embraces renewable energy, and I’ll support solar farms and other sustainable solutions for a greener county. It’s time for a board member who puts our community first. I’ll fight for healthcare access, union jobs and green energy. Let’s build a better DeKalb County together. Our families deserve a strong representative. I’m ready to serve.

Will you honor the results of the November election?

Yes, absolutely.

Taxes continue to be a top concern for DeKalb County voters. If elected, how would you alleviate the tax burden on local taxpayers?

As a Sandwich taxpayer who’s felt the sting of a 5.2 percent property tax hike from 2022 to 2023 – taking my bill over $10,000 – I’m committed to finding ways to ease this burden on our community. This election, voters like you have a powerful choice to make.

An advisory question that will be on your ballot asks if Illinois should create an additional 3 percent tax on incomes over $1 million, with the funds raised going directly towards property tax relief. It is a guidance for lawmakers and does not ensure any legislation. Make your voice be heard and vote yes.

The DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center’s story has made numerous headlines over the past two+ years. The County is currently suing the former would-be buyers of the facility for breaching their contract to purchase the property amid ongoing financial burdens. The County has since established a committee to oversee nursing home operations, hired a new facility director and taken action to begin overhauling its thousands of dollars of debt. Do you agree with this course of action? Do you agree or disagree with the County’s decision to keep the home publicly-owned? Why or why not? Please be specific.

I agree with the County’s decision to keep the nursing home publicly-owned.

In DeKalb County, there are residents and families who rely on county care. It’s our responsibility to ensure those most vulnerable among us receive the support they need right here in our own community. Reading family concerns that their loved ones might be abused or neglected by the would be buyers, Medicare and Medicaid services has a 1.3 stars of 10 facilities they currently operate. The county-owned home currently has a 3 star rating. In July, a long awaited transitional care wing opened. This allows the facility to care for more patients who are recovering from surgery that are not there for long term placement. They are there for post hospital discharge and for rehabilitation therapy like physical, occupational and speech. They are there to transition from the hospital and go home.

Do you support solar infrastructure? Would you vote for or against corporations seeking to build solar farms on DeKalb County land? Do you believe changes to public policy regarding solar development needs to be changed or should stay as is? Why or why not?

I do support solar infrastructure.

As populations grow and energy demands increase, there is a pressing need for sustainable energy solutions. Solar farms contribute to meeting these needs by providing a reliable source of clean energy.

One of the most significant advantages of solar farms is their positive impact on the environment. By generating electricity from sunlight, solar farms reduce reliance on fossil fuels, which are major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. In DeKalb County, embracing solar technology can lead to a substantial decrease in carbon emissions, helping combat climate change and improve air quality.

In addition to environmental benefits, solar farms can also provide economic advantages for communities like DeKalb County. They create jobs during both the construction phase and ongoing maintenance operations. Furthermore, they can stimulate local economies through increased tax revenues and investments in infrastructure.

Do you support the Prairie Band Potawatomi’s efforts to reclaim federally-recognized stolen land in Shabbona? Why or why not? Please be specific.

I support the Prairie Band Potawatomi’s effort to reclaim their stolen land in Shabbona. This land was wrongfully taken from them in 1849, and they’ve been fighting to get it back ever since. Illinois was built on Native American land, yet until recently, it was one of only 15 states without a federally recognized tribe. The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation has been unfairly denied use of its Shab-eh-nay Reservation in DeKalb County for nearly 200 years. This has deprived them of the cultural, social, and economic benefits of their own land.

What would you prioritize in DeKalb County’s government budget if elected? Would you support any budget cuts? And if so to where?

Our public schools will always be my top priority. I’ve seen firsthand how Sandwich Community School District sets kids up for success in college. And right in our backyard, Indian Valley Vocational Center is equipping students with the trade skills they need to hit the ground running in their careers the moment they graduate.

Trump has made no secret of his plans to abolish the Department of Education if he wins a second term. Think about it – even though our schools mostly depend on local and state dollars, the federal government still plays a crucial role in supporting our schools. Trump is the first major-party nominee in memory to campaign on gutting that support.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

I have no PPP loans.

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime?

No. I have never been charged or convicted of a crime.