2024 Election Questionnaire: Laura Hoffman, DeKalb County Board, District 10

Full Name:

Laura Hoffman

What office are you seeking?

Dekalb County Board, District 10

What is your political party?

Democrat

What is your current age?

55

Occupation and Employer:

Adult services assistant at Sycamore Public Library

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Dekalb County Board Member, District 10, from February 2024 to present

City:

Dekalb

Education:

Bachelor’s of arts in environmental science

Community Involvement:

I am a member of the League of Women Voters and the Illinois Environmental Council, and I have volunteered with the Dekalb Band Parents Organization and the Trash Squirrels.

Marital Status/Immediate Family:

I’ve been happily married to Charles “Eric” Hoffman for 29 years and we have two grown children: Jude and Caleb.

Why are you running for office?

I want to continue working for the Dekalb County Board because I want to serve my community, and I have the necessary skills, time and right attitude to be an excellent representative. One must be diligent, research the issues, ask the right questions and listen.

Will you honor the results of the November election?

I will honor the results of the November election.

Taxes continue to be a top concern for DeKalb County voters. If elected, how would you alleviate the tax burden on local taxpayers?

We all want to keep property taxes as low as possible without sacrificing necessary services. Encouraging businesses to invest in our community produces results. It is also important for all of us individuals to use our buying power locally.

The DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center’s story has made numerous headlines over the past two+ years. The County is currently suing the former would-be buyers of the facility for breaching their contract to purchase the property amid ongoing financial burdens. The County has since established a committee to oversee nursing home operations, hired a new facility director and taken action to begin overhauling its thousands of dollars of debt. Do you agree with this course of action? Do you agree or disagree with the County’s decision to keep the home publicly-owned? Why or why not? Please be specific.

I definitely agree with the decision to keep the DCRNC. Research has proven that publicly owned facilities provide a higher level of care overall, and our center has continued to fulfill a vital need in Dekalb County. All of the dedicated efforts have us on the right track towards self-sustainability.

Do you support solar infrastructure? Would you vote for or against corporations seeking to build solar farms on DeKalb County land? Do you believe changes to public policy regarding solar development needs to be changed or should stay as is? Why or why not?

The current Illinois laws set the requirements for solar permits. We can make sure the demands of those permits are fulfilled and ask for good neighbor policies to be met by the corporations. I’d like to see more community education on solar energy. Solar farms currently have a limited lifespan, and the land can still be used for agricultural purposes in the future if needed. Planting pollinator species among the panels and solar grazing are both beneficial practices. I support efforts to provide alternative energy sources, it is investing in our future.

Do you support the Prairie Band Potawatomi’s efforts to reclaim federally-recognized stolen land in Shabbona? Why or why not? Please be specific.

I support rectifying the historical injustice done to the Potawatomi tribe. This land restoration will be a first for Illinois, and our state’s legislature has work to do. The means to negotiate with sovereign nations efficiently must be set in place. There are a number of issues, like road maintenance, that will need cooperation and pre-planning. A number of community members have shared concerns with the board, and good planning and communication will be essential to resolving those concerns.

What would you prioritize in DeKalb County’s government budget if elected? Would you support any budget cuts? And if so to where?

This is my first year being on the board during the budgeting process. I am impressed with the efforts of each department to outline their savings and efficiencies, and the emphasis on creating a sustainable budget that looks beyond the coming fiscal year. The overall goal is to not increase the property levy on existing property owners.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

I have not.

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime?

I have not.