2024 Election Questionnaire: Tammie Shered, DeKalb County Circuit Clerk

Full Name:

Tammie Shered

What office are you seeking?

Circuit Clerk

What is your political party?

Democrat

What is your current age?

66

Occupation and Employer:

Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

DeKalb

Campaign Website:

None

Education:

Ninety hours of criminal justice

Community Involvement:

I have been involved with serving the homeless in our community.

Marital Status/Immediate Family:

Michael (married)

Three grown children:

Kisha Shered

Monique Shaw

Jason Shered

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I would like to see the circuit clerk’s office become more user-friendly and more responsive and efficient to our clients.

It needs to make sure that all information is transmitted to all parties involved no matter what their position in our court system of DeKalb County. I will do my best to implement new software that will help our community and make sure that we are all treated with dignity and integrity.

Will you honor the results of the November election?

Yes, I will have no choice but to honor the people’s voices.

What do you believe are the top issues facing the circuit clerk’s office?

The budget.

Navigating the court system, whether criminal or civil cases, or seeking permits, can be overwhelming for those unfamiliar with how it works. Changes have been made over the past few years to the circuit clerk’s office to expand its services for easier online accessibility for those seeking to navigate the court system. That includes overhauling the court’s mobile and email alert system, and opening a self-help center in the courthouse. Do you agree with these changes? Why or why not? What else would you do to ensure accessibility? Please be specific.

Yes, I agree with overhauling the current system and implementing a new system that would benefit all who are involved with the project.

I would recommend that we use Meta database to create a accessible system for the handicapped and our Seniors in our county.

If elected, how would you help people who need to come to court, either for crime or civil matters receive the information they need? If elected, how do you plan to fulfill those duties?

If I were to be elected as circuit clerk I would ensure that all people involved in our court system be informed of what our court system should be offering to them when they have any questions about their cases’ by ensuring that they have all the facts and information to make their decision to make while they are being involved in our court system.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

This is not applicable to me at this time.

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime?

No.