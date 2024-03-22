Kyle Hartmann leads Sycamore baseball to win: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Sycamore 14, Belvidere North 7: Kyle Hartmann went 3 for 5 at the plate and drove in five runs to lead the Spartans to a nonconference win.

Collin Severson went 3 for 5 with an RBI and four runs scored and Kyle Prebil drove in two. Teague Hallahan struck out four over 1 2/3 innings pitched.

Aurora Central 10, Indian Creek 7: At Aurora, Jeffrey Probst went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs but the Timberwolves fell short in nonconference play.

Jacob Coulter struck out nine through 5 2/3 innings of work.

Marmion 2, DeKalb 0: At Marmion, Jackson Kees went 2 for 3 at the plate and struck out 11 through six innings pitched on the mound but the Barbs fell in nonconference action.

North Boone 16, Hinckley-Big Rock 0 (5 inn.): Skyler Janeski struck out five over 3 2/3 innings but the Royals fell in nonconference action.

Softball

DeKalb 2, Auburn 1 (10 inn.): The Barbs got on the board in the top of the 10th inning after Izzy Aranda doubled and Kayla Bruhn singled, scoring one run each to lead the Barbs to a nonconference win.

Aranda went 1 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI. Bruhn and Madison Hallaron combined to have six hits. Ayla Baty-Gould struck out four in throwing all 10 innings

Indian Creek 9, Aurora Christian 8: Taylor Hulmes went 1 for 3 with a run scored and four RBIs in a nonconference win.

Emily Frazier drove in two runs and Bella Klotz scored three. Hannah Gonzalez got the win on the mound, striking out two through 1 1/3 innings.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 1, Harvard 1: At Genoa, Yuliza Fuentes scored the lone goal for the Cogs during a nonconference matchup.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 4, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, the Spartans swept at doubles to pick up a nonconference win.

Liam Kerbel and Alex Jenkin (No. 1) won 10-2, Jonathan Locascio and Joe Culotta (No. 2) won 10-2 and Javier Lopez and John Riley (No. 3) won 10-4. At singles, Steven Chen won 10-4.

Boys lacrosse

Kaneland 11, Marmion Academy 10 (OT): At Marmion, Adam Leach had six goals to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory.

Brian Parrilli had two goals and Grady Marler, Vinny McDonald and Garrett Wills had a goal a piece.