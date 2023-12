Boys bowling

DeKalb 2,931, Sterling 2,817: Bryan Chesser led the Barbs with a 597 series and Talen Tate shot a 573 series during a Mardi Gras Lanes victory.

Kiernan Martin bowled high games of 197 and 170, Levi Grych bowled a high game of 179 and Jacob Chesser bowled a high game of 178.

Girls basketball

DeKalb 56, Larkin 41: At DeKalb, the hosts picked up a nonconference win.