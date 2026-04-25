DeKalb to test increased bus service on Routes 12, 19 starting May 1

Shaw Local file photo – The city of DeKalb is amending some public bus routes starting May 1 in an effort to better assess whether there’s a need for expanded transit services to accommodate riders. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The city of DeKalb is amending some public bus routes starting May 1 in an effort to better assess whether there’s a need for expanded transit services to accommodate riders.

Here are the affected routes:

Route 19 (a 24-hour line every 60 minutes which services Northern Illinois University, downtown DeKalb, Park 88 business corridor, Gurler Road and portions of Taylor Street).

(a 24-hour line every 60 minutes which services Northern Illinois University, downtown DeKalb, Park 88 business corridor, Gurler Road and portions of Taylor Street). What’s changing : A test service called Route 19B will run starting May 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Route 19B will run in addition to the original Route 19, which, during the test window, will run a 30-minute service instead of an hour.

: A test service called Route 19B will run starting May 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Route 19B will run in addition to the original Route 19, which, during the test window, will run a 30-minute service instead of an hour. Route 12 (services from DeKalb to the Metra train station in Elburn)

(services from DeKalb to the Metra train station in Elburn) What’s changing: Starting May 1, the last round trip on Route 12 will depart NIU at Locust and Normal streets at 10:52 p.m. The shuttle will depart from the Elburn station at 11:25 p.m.

For more information on city of DeKalb route timetables, visit cityofdekalb.com.

The city’s Public Transit Division oversees transit funding and planning for the DeKalb Urbanized Area, including the cities of DeKalb and Sycamore, and Cortland and Northern Illinois University. Transit services, including Huskie Line routes and paratransit services, are provided on a contractual basis by Transdev Inc.

In 2025, the program provided 1,088,518 passenger trips. For more information on the city of DeKalb Public Transit Division, visit cityofdekalb.com.