Lee, Whiteside and Ogle County property transfers for April 13-17, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Blanca M Sanchez, Felipe M Ocampo, and Stephanie L Ocampo to Jose Luis Garcia Mondragon, 108 JEFFERSON AVE N, AMBOY, $0.00

Bruce Papiech and Joyce A Papiech to Christopher M Tidmore and Jordan A Tidmore, 1771 SUBLETTE RD, SUBLETTE, $260,000

Maurici Carbo Castells and Mabel Zeledon Hernandez to Ryan C Messner and Cristin S Messner, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-476-019, $45,600

Jerald D Hatfield to Barbara A Hatfield and 1654 Overlook Dr Llc, 1 Parcel: 18-08-08-254-006, $250,000

Dawn M Yocum to Dawn M Yocum Trustee and Dawn M Yocum Trust, 3 Parcels: 14-09-06-380-002, 14-09-06-380-003, and 14-09-06-380-005, $0.00

Thomas K Roth and Joan Roth to Thomas K Roth Co Trustee, Joan M Roth Co Trustee, and Thomas K Roth Trust, 1604 BRANDYWINE LANE, DIXON,$0.00

Thomas K Roth, Joan M Roth, and Joan M Schmidt to Joan M Roth Co Trustee, Thomas K Roth Co Trustee, and Joan M Roth Trust, 1605 BRANDYWINE LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Julie A Callison to Zachary S Williams and Laura L Lafrentz, 802 RICHARDSON AVE, ASHTON, $200,000

Aj Homes Llc to Renae A Johnson and Teresa Kay Baylor, 313 SIXTH STREET W, DIXON, $165,000

Tomas Arguinzoni and Luz E Arguinzoni to Doralys G Murruitta and Abimahel Godinez Aguilar, 2728 BROOKLYN RD W, COMPTON, $320,000

Lilja Tiling & Excavating Llc to Crd Properties Holdings Llc, 129 MASON STREET S, AMBOY, $75,000

Anthony J Scarley to Brandon Kidd, 1 Parcel: 22-18-31-300-023, $36,000

Aaron Hinton to Debra Ann Carey, 1 Parcel: 08-20-09-400-004, $0.00

Debra A Carey to Aaron Hinton, 826 UNION RD, AMBOY, $0.00

Quit Claims

Luke A Lawson to Ronald W Lawson Declaration Of Trust and Ronald W Lawson Trustee, 1 Parcel: 04-10-01-100-009, $0.00

Ronald W Lawson to Ronald W Lawson Declaration Of Trust and Ronald W Lawson Trustee, 1 Parcel: 04-10-01-100-009, $0.00

Richard J Dietzen and Kathryn L Dietzen to Richard J Dietzen Trustee and Richard J Dietzen Trust, 1411 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD, AMBOY, $10.00

Alexus Marie Lozada, Alexus Marie Straub, and Christopher D Straub to Alexus M Lozada and Alexus M Straub, 910 WALNUT AVE, DIXON, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Thomas E Augustyn Trustee, Delbert M Patzner Trust, Old National Bank Trustee, Old National Wealth Managment Trustee, Valerie L Smith, Brenda M Carter, Andrew M Patzner, Madelyn N Patzner, and Verna M White Trust to Farms For Life Foundation, 1 Parcel: 01-06-04-400-004, $432,000

James W Dunterman Trustee and James W Dunterman Declaration Of Trust to Greenwood Properties Llp, 1 Parcel: 02-15-15-227-001, $146,362

Joshua D Marx Trustee, Randy E Marx Irrevocable Trust, and Pamela L Marx Irrevocable Trust to Randy E Marx and Pamela L Marx, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-251-013, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Howard L Peterson to Howard L Peterson Trustee and Howard L Peterson Revocable Living Trust, 442 MAPLE LN, PAW PAW, $0.00

David L Book to David L Book Trustee and David L Book Trust, 2125 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2126 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2146 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2133 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2126 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2138 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2134 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 556 OAK VALLEY LANE, DIXON; and 562 OAK VALLEY LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Paul J Ororke and Jennifer L Ororke to Paul J Ororke Jr Trustee and Paul J Ororke Jr Revocable Trust, 3150 PERRY ROAD, STEWARD, $0.00

Clifford S Ault and Debra R Ault to Debra R Ault Trustee and Debra R Ault Trust, 227 KNOX ROAD, MENDOTA, $0.00

Matthew G Hermes and Bernadette A Hermes to Matthew G Hermes Trustee, Matthew G Hermes Trust, Bernadette A Hermes Trustee, and Bernadette A Hermes Trust, 2007 CHERRY TREE LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Jacob Morehead Executor and Jeffrey Morehead to Jacob Morehead, 301 FIRST STREET S, HARMON, $100.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Rcv Real Estate 2 Llc to Ck Snyder Llc, 6046 PENROSE RD, FULTON, $450,000

Todd Davis and Cinnament Davis to Shane J Rivers and Shannon M Graff, 16294 LYONS RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $385,000

Donald J Molitor and Betsy Moliter to Mercedes Johnson, 401 10TH ST W, STERLING, $173,000

City of Sterling to Lukas Pounders, 7TH AVE STERLING, $500.00

Rebecca Schrader, Mardy Preston, and Shelby Preston to Jody Preston, Ruth Cowley, and Scott Cowley, 23112 PIGEON RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Gloria J Maya and Gloria M Padilla Aka to Raymond Sanders, 215 7TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $92,700

Michelle L Galvan, Eric S Pense, Cherie A Debie, and Charles J Savoure Estate to Karson J Strohmeyer, 3912 EMERSON RD, STERLING, $130,050

Kendall C Plautz to Shane B Schutz and Shannon J Schutz, 1 Parcel: 22-06-100-003, $943,755

Mercedes Johnson to Kira Goral and Lucy Ann Trujillo, 608 4TH AVE, STERLING, $144,000

Brock W Rubright to Noah J Ford, 510 BASE ST N, MORRISON, $138,000

Kathryn A Bach to Tisha J Bush, 507 JENKRAN ST, UNIT 4, MORRISON, $84,900

Bje Future Llc to Alberto Weatherby, 1702 OAK GROVE AVENUE, STERLING, $127,400

Rkh Properties Llc to Extreme Properties Il Llc, 1 Parcel: 11-22-229-008, $168,000

Trudy Landheer, Trina Obrien, Tricia Krusenoski, and Myron J Deets Estate to Thomas Krusenoski and Tricia Krusenoski, 1 Parcel: 05-10-400-004, $100,000

Michael L Graham to Michael L Beyer and Cindy S Beyer, 1 Parcel: 12-01-200-009, $65,000

Mauricio Temiquel and Sherry Koch to Mason P Temiquel, 1703 LONG COURT, STERLING, $115,000

Michael Burress, David Burress, and Edward K Burress Estate to Laurie L Henkelman, 45 LOCUST ST, PROPHETSTOWN, $171,717

Claudia Mercer to David Snow and Lori Snow, 508 WALL ST E, MORRISON,$100.00

Nathaniel Hardin and Tabatha Hardin to German Rodriguez Lares, 505 5TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $18,000

Quit Claims

Lynn A Schipper, Kathleen S Schipper, and Kathleen S Elder Fka to Lynn A Schipper Family Trust and Kathleen Shipper Family Trust, 6225 SANDY BOTTOM DR, FULTON, $0.00

Rusty A Littlejohn to Cody A Littlejohn, 18865 13TH ST, FULTON, $37,000

Craig S Linton to Craig S Linton and Tammera L Saenz, 500 20TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Kelly Paxton, Christian Carder, Karen Meier, and Mary K Paxton Estate to Tammy Sullivan, 710 9TH AVE, ERIE, $0.00

State Of Illinois Dot to City of Rock Falls, 2 Parcels: 17-03-101-001 and 17-03-101-002, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Karla Hinrichs Trust, Karen Nehring Trustee, and Elmer Hinrichs Estate to Karen Nehring Trustee, Karla A Hinrichs Trust, Karen Nehring Guardian, and Karla A Hinrichs Estate, 3 Parcels: 04-03-100-006, 04-04-100-006, and 04-04-200-001, $0.00

Karen Nehring Trustee and Eeh Land Trust No 1 to Karen Nehring Guardian, Karla A Hinrichs Trust, Karen Nehring Trustee, Karla A Hinrichs Estate, and Karen Nehring, 1 Parcel: 04-03-100-006, $0.00

Larry G Mccormick Trustee, Larry G Mccormick Trust, and Mary R Mccormick Trust to Owen Sullivan and Olivia Sullivan, 6753 ELLIS RD, ERIE, $167,500

Robert J Stichter Trustee, Shirley J Stichter Family Trust, and Robert J Stichter Family Trust to Riley A Baker and Clarence R Baker, 10015 STICHTER ST, FENTON, $230,000

Joyce M Wisdom Trustee, Joyce M Wisdom Trust, and William H Wisdom Trust to Joyce M Wisdom Trustee and Joyce M Wisdom Survivors Trust, 428 12TH ST, ERIE, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Roger L Williams Sr Estate to Thomas J Roman, 331 TREE LANE, PROPHETSTOWN, $262,000

Patricia A Rogers Estate to Katie Johnson and Mellissa Ferguson, 1908 22ND AVE, STERLING, $140,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

DKN Llc to Jessica Erickson and Scott Tegtmeyer, 1 Parcel: 219 E Hillcrest Dr, Byron, $125,000

Brad J Stark and Marcy L Stark to Juan Martinez Jr, 1 Parcel: 922 W Lincoln Ave, Rochelle, $155,000

Haascienda Llc Series A to Amanda Donovan, 1 Parcel: 907 Carlisle Dr, Unit A, Rochelle, $165,000

Dennis L Braun and Victoria A Braun to Klo Oak Antler Heritage Llc, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-27-100-026, $130,000

Jeffrey T Johnson and Diana M Johnson to Rachel Roelfsema, 1 Parcel: 908 N 14th St, Rochelle, $169,900

Linda C Gaul to Opendoor Property Tri, 1 Parcel: 400 W Phyllis Ave, Rochelle, $140,000

Margaret Cox and Margaret Ackeberg to Leslie Mcpherson, 1 Parcel: 427 E. Dixon St., Polo, $85,000

Brian C Lund and Adam J Lund to Tellus Demetra Llc, 3 Parcels in Monroe Township: 12-25-400-002, 12-35-200-001 and 12-36-100-001, $4,262,852

Sheldon D Olsen to Everlasting Rock Asi Tr, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-11-300-014, $0.00

Lisa Anne Camire to Cerby Merrill, 1 Parcel: 313 E Lincoln St, Mt. Morris, $130,000

Dalton Haenitsch to Vertical Impact Homes Llc, 1 Parcel: 508 E Buffalo St, Polo, $30,000

Delores M Andreotti to Ahmed El Zein and Ahmed Elzein, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-31-376-010, $165,000

Josh Andrews and Stacey Andrews to Jeremy Fallin, 1 Parcel in White Rock Township: 18-27-136-015, $150,000

Thomas O Hill and Nancy L Hill to Stephen Hill and Abbagail Theodore, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-26-400-013, $400,000

Stanley D Olson to Susan L Heng, 1 Parcel: 210 N Etnyre Ave, Oregon, $0.00

Quit Claims

Martha J Fay to Martha J Fay and Larry D Fay, 1 Parcel: 409 N 5th St, Oregon, $0.00

Christopher Diehl and Jennifer A Diehl to Christopher Diehl, 1 Parcel in Brookville Township: 06-35-400-001, $0.00

Christopher Diehl and Jennifer A Diehl to Jennifer A Diehl, 1 Parcel: 608 W Mason S, Polo, $0.00

David F Duncan to David F Duncan and Melissa D Haas, 3 Parcels in Lincoln Township: 07-23-156-005, 07-23-156-006 and 07-23-156-007, $0.00

Marisa Kloster to Curtis A Kloster, 1 Parcel: 1243 E Montague Rd, Byron, $0.00

James R Mundra Trustee, Cynthia J Mudra Trustee, and Mudra Family Rev Lv Tr to Cynthia J Midra Trustee, Cynthia J Mudra Trustee, and Cynthia J Mudra Rev Lv Tr, 2 Parcels in Rockvale Township: 09-02-226-011 and 09-02-226-014, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Cynthia Witmer Block Trustee, Bradley E Witmer Tr, and Bradley E Witmer Rev Tr to Gregory K Witmer, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-06-200-013, $0.00

Carol Ann Rehder Paulsen Trustee, Frank Kojder Trustee, William August Rehder Bypass Tr, Nancy Elizabeth Rehder Kojder Trustee, Nancy E Kojder Trustee, and Vina Rehder Family Tr to Cox-Rehder Llc, 3 Parcels in Marion Township: 05-12-300-004, 05-13-100-001, and 05-24-100-001 $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Charles B C Hawkins and Robin L Hawkins to Charles B C Hawkins Trustee, Robin L Hawkins Trustee, Charles B C Hawkins Rev Lv Tr, and Robin L Hawkins Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 339 Irene Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Terry R Camplain and Regina H Camplain to Terry R Camplain Trustee, Regina H Camplain Trustee, and Camplain Family Family Tr1, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-100-040, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office