Lee County judge sets June hearing for Dixon man accused of disseminating images, videos of child sexual abuse

A Lee County judge set a June status hearing for a Dixon man accused of disseminating images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Heath A. Knipple, 46, was charged July 2, 2025, with six counts of Class X felony dissemination of images of child sex abuse, with each count listing the victim as younger than 13. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison if he is convicted. Knipple pleaded not guilty July 23, 2025.

On Thursday, Knipple appeared before Lee County Circuit Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert with one of his defense attorneys, Mitchel R. Johnston of Mertes Law Firm in Sterling.

Johnston asked for a status hearing to be set and Assistant Attorney General Shannon M. O’Brien, who is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, did not object. O’Brien asked that the conditions of Knipple’s pretrial release remain intact.

Ackert ruled that the conditions will remain and set the next hearing at 1:30 p.m. June 18.

The conditions of Knipple’s release include GPS monitoring, no contact with anybody under the age of 18, no access to any electronics or the internet and he is not allowed to be present at any schools, daycares, or events that are designed for the participation or benefit of minors. The four adult family members in Knipple’s home also signed affidavits stating they’ll password protect all their devices and not allow Knipple access to the devices or passwords, court records show.

The charges stem from an online messenger platform that reported a user for sharing and uploading seven videos and images matching those of known files with child sex abuse images. All offenses are alleged to have occurred on June 27, 2024, court records show.

In February 2025, investigators with the IAG identified Knipple as the account holder, according to authorities. Knipple was arrested July 2 while the FBI searched his Dixon residence, records show.

The day of his arrest, Knipple “admitted to disseminating child pornography on multiple group chats and during conversations in the KIK [messaging] platform. The defendant estimates he shared less than 10 child pornography videos and images via KIK,” according to the probable cause affidavit filed by the IAG.

Following his arrest, Knipple was held in the Whiteside County Jail. Lee County Judge Matthew T. Klahn allowed his release under several conditions July 7, 2025.