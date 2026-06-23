ABBA tribute, Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band headline Geneva’s Swedish Days festival June 24-28

The carnival area during the first day of the 2023 Swedish Days Festival on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s 76th Anniversary of Swedish Days runs from June 24-28 in downtown Geneva and features an array of talent offering something for every type of music fan.

In addition to the live music, the annual festival has a carnival, games, 5K Lopp, food and drink as well as the Grand Parade.

Wednesday, June 24

Entertainment on Central Stage begins at 4:30 p.m., with the Swedish Midsummer Procession and a performance by the Swedish American Children’s Choir. Welcoming you with a traditional Swedish Välkommen, they will take the stage to perform music and songs from Sweden, along with some audience participation dancing. The group, which performs concerts in the Midwest, is Illinois’ largest Swedish Children’s Chorus for ages 4-18.

At 5:30 p.m., enjoy live performances by the Geneva Park District’s Angels Cheer & Poms Team, the Geneva Gymnastics Academy, Playhouse 38 youth performers and the Geneva Park District’s Sunset Dance Academy. Immediately following will be performances from the semifinalists from “Geneva’s Got Talent.”

Thursday, June 25

The fun starts at 3 p.m. with performances by Midwest Dance Conservatory and DancEncounter.

Don’t miss “Geneva’s Got Talent” finalists, starting at 5 p.m. Come and see who takes home the cash prize. Thursday evening’s entertainment will have everyone singing and dancing with Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute at 7 p.m. Come dressed in 70s and 80s attire and win a prize.

Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute will tribute the iconic Swedish band Thursday, June 25 at Swedish Days in Geneva. (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute is the ultimate tribute to ABBA’s music, sure to capture the hearts of fans and audiences of all ages! This live show is full of musical precision, fabulous flair and fashion and promises a mesmerizing ABBA experience for everyone.

Friday, June 26

The Sociables will rock the house beginning at 5 p.m. This six-piece acoustic/electric rock band is centered in the Fox Valley area. Their unique brand of entertainment fuses tight vocal harmonies, stellar guitar tones, a rock-solid rhythm section and keys, with a focus on performing songs you love that maybe haven’t been attempted by a band. Their set list includes music from Jackson Browne, Nathaniel Rateliff, Phil Collins, Elvis Costello and INXS.

At 7 p.m., Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band will hit the stage, while beach balls will be given out to throw around while the band performs. Playing plenty of Jimmy Buffett favorites, they also jam out to hits by Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Paul Simon, Dick Dale, Jerry Jeff Walker and many others.

Saturday, June 27

At 7 p.m., the PriSSilla’s will entertain, leaving audiences dancing, singing and screaming for more. Foam glow sticks will be handed out to help light up the night.

Featuring an eclectic setlist, off-the-charts chemistry and a witty sense of humor, the PriSSillas bring it each time they take the stage. From Zeppelin to the Stones, Dolly Parton to Johnny Cash, Blondie to 4 Non Blondes, Janis Joplin to Pearl Jam, they’ve got something for everyone in the crowd.

Entertainment in the Craft Beer Tent

The lunchtime crowd will enjoy a variety of music throughout the day. Grab a bite from one of the numerous food booths or restaurants around town, enjoy a drink and delight in four unique musical styles. Begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. with local DJ KC Cool G Production (Tom Biddle).

Matt Keen starts bringing the Craft Beer Tent to life at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Pause the music and play bingo at 4:30 p.m.

Friday at 2, enjoy family-friendly entertainer Michael Paterson.

Saturday, Drew Clausen will perform at 1 p.m., followed by Afternoon Logic at 3 p.m. Danny O’Brien will finish the entertainment at 5 p.m.

After the Grand Parade on Sunday, enjoy Jack Macklin at 2:30 p.m.

The craft beer tent at Geneva's Swedish Days festival (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

Craft Beer Tent

Don’t miss the craft beer tent at 3rd and James Streets, where you can enjoy a cold beverage from one of Geneva’s local breweries- Penrose Brewing Company, Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery, and Art History Brewing. On Thursday night, play bingo in the Beer Tent and don’t miss Wednesday’s wine tasting from Geneva Winery. Sample a curated selection of wines in a relaxed, festive atmosphere.

Shopping & Treasures

Some downtown merchants will be open late on Wednesday and Thursday for Swedish Nights. All week long, some merchants will offer special deals and promotions.

Food Booths

Festival-goers can feast on traditional Swedish and favorite American foods, including brats, corn dogs, sandwiche, and meatballs, among others, at the many nonprofit food booths. Sinfully good desserts will also be available. Visit genevachamber.com for a list of food booths and menus.

Geneva Settlers Breakfast

Residents who have lived in Geneva for over 25 years, join others for the Geneva Settlers Breakfast on June 25. This popular event is at Riverside Receptions at 35 N. River Ln., with breakfast served at 8:30 am. No reservations are necessary.

Activities For Young Visitors

Wednesday brings the Windy City Amusements carnival to town. Open every day of the festival, and each day offers an unlimited-ride wristband opportunity.

Swedish Days 2026 is packed with favorites from the Geneva Park District – Dodgeball Tournament, 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and mini golf.

June 26 is “Kids’ Day,” which kicks off with the Kids’ Parade, which leaves from Campbell & Fourth streets (look for the registration sign on the south side of the Courthouse lawn). The fun continues with activities at the Geneva Public Library, both inside and out.

The Kids’ Day Parade invites children ages 10 and under to enter one of our parade categories: Swedish Spirit, Geneva Viking Fans or Fun with Bikes and Trikes.

Swedish Days 5K Lopp

Join runners on Saturday, June 27, at Gunnar Anderson Forest Preserve at 7:30 a.m. for the 5K Lopp. There is also a Kids Dash at 9 a.m. for children 10 and under. More information and the link to sign up are available at raceroster.com.

(Left to right) Svea Nelson, 2, Eba Wendell, 10, and Jewel Wendell, 2, all of Geneva, participate in the annual Swedish Days Kids’ Day Parade on Friday, June 20, 2025 in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

Grand Parade

On Sunday, bring your chairs and blankets so the entire family can enjoy the Grand Parade throughout downtown starting at 1 p.m.

Support the Swedish Days parade by purchasing special candles and shirts at INLURO, Liz & Kate Boutique, State Street Jewelers, The Royal Wren and Urban Artisan. Purchase the candles at swedishdaysparade.com.

The complete festival schedule can be found at genevachamber.com and will be available at the festival June 24-28 at the information tent on the Courthouse lawn.