Concerts, movies coming to The Dixon Historic Theatre in July

The Country Legends Tour will be at The Dixon Historic Theatre on June 27, 2026. (Image provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre )

The Dixon Historic Theatre’s upcoming lineup will bring a little bit of everything to the stage in June and July.

From country tribute acts and blockbuster movie nights to family favorites and classic musical theater, the theater’s June and July schedule offers entertainment for audiences of all ages.

Here’s a look at the shows coming to The Dixon this summer and what’s heading to the historic venue in the weeks ahead.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl’

At 7:30 p.m. on June 26.

Catch this iconic film at The Dixon for only $2.

The Country Legends Tribute Tour

At 7:30 p.m. on June 27

This high-energy tribute show will celebrate the music of legendary country artists Garth Brooks, Shania Twain and Toby Keith. Ticket prices start at $30.

‘Guys and Dolls’

At 7:30 p.m. July 10-11 and 3 p.m. on July 12.

Dixon Stage Left will present this classic romantic comedy for three performances at The Dixon Historic Theatre. Hit songs include “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” and more. Tickets start at $10.

‘Kings Row’/’Hellcats of the Navy’

At 3 p.m. on July 18.

Catch this classic 1942 film that explores themes of madness, forbidden desire and the hypocrisy of provincial life. Tickets cost $2. Come back later in the evening for a screening of the 1957 war film “Hellcats of the Navy” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.

SIX: Teen Edition

At 7:30 p.m. on July 24 and 3 p.m. on July 25.

SIX: Teen Edition is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical about the six wives of England’s King Henry VIII. Ticket prices start at $10.

‘Purple Rain’

At 7:30 p.m. on July 31.

This classic 1984 movie, starring Prince, features some of the biggest songs from the 1980s. Tickets cost $2.

For information or to buy tickets to any of these events, visit dixontheatre.com.