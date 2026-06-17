Elmhurst University Summer Band to pay tribute to John Philip Sousa on June 24

The Elmhurst University Summer Band will perform a tribute to “The March King” John Philip Sousa at 7 p.m. June 24 (Image provided by Elmhurst University )

In a costumed re-creation of a turn-of-the-20th-Century band concert, the Elmhurst University Summer Band will perform a tribute to “The March King” John Philip Sousa at 7 p.m. June 24 in Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel.

In honor of America’s 250th anniversary this year, the concert is a celebration of Americana and will feature patriotic music, including overtures such as Franz von Suppé’s “Light Cavalry” and marches that, as Sousa once said, “will make a man with a wooden leg want to get up and march,” according to a news release from Elmhurst University.

Presented in the same fast-paced style used by Sousa and his famed touring band, the concert also will include an audience sing-along of old-time 1890s favorites; and the grand finale will be Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

Elmhurst University’s Chris O’Hara, a trumpet faculty member in the Department of Music, will perform as Sousa’s famed cornet virtuoso, Herbert L. Clarke. Elmhurst alumna Regan Bobich will portray soprano soloist Marjorie Moody, also known as “The Lady in White,” who frequently appeared in concert with Sousa. Deborah Peot, assistant professor of music and director of music education, will serve as the narrator and master of ceremonies.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Department of Music at 630-617-3515.