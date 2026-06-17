Comedian Michael Blaustein to bing hit tour to Hollywood Casino Joliet June 27

Comedian Michael Blaustein will bring his “The Taste Me Tour” to the event center at Hollywood Casino Joliet on June 27. (Michael Blaustein)

Comedian Michael Blaustein will bring his “The Taste Me Tour” to the event center at Hollywood Casino Joliet on June 27.

“Michael is the kind of comedian who keeps audiences laughing from start to finish, and we can’t wait to have him on our stage,” Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, said in a news release. “He brings a fresh perspective to comedy, filling the room with an infectious, high-energy performance.”

One of the fastest-rising stand-up comedians, Blaustein has built a massive following across social media with more than five million followers and has performed to sold-out audiences worldwide on his comedy tour. He co-hosts the hit comedy podcast “Stiff Socks” with comedian Trevor Wallace, which has been downloaded more than 70 million times.

More information about the upcoming performance and Hollywood Casino Joliet events can be found at hollywoodcasinojoliet.com/entertainment.