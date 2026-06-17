5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley: The Dixon Historic Theatre Gala, Music at the Square, Bison tours

- Music at the Square (Dixon): Lojo Russo will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at John Dixon Park as part of Dixon’s Music at the Square summer concert series. Enjoy a sweet treat from Culver’s as you listen to the music. Visit discoverdixon.com for more information.
- The Dixon Historic Theatre Gala (Dixon): This fundraising gala begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the theater, and will feature small group tours of the building, live music, food, a cash bar and a silent auction benefiting The Dixon Encore Capital Campaign. Tickets are $25 per person. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Barry Cloyd – Our Land Between the Rivers: Illinois in Story and Song (Rock Falls): Musician Barry Cloud will perform “Our Land Between the Rivers: Illinois in Story and Song” at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society (Lincoln Learning Center) in Sterling. Visit facebook.com/Srfhs for more information.
- Bison, Nature Tours at Nachusa Grasslands (Franklin Grove): June tours of Nachusa Grasslands will be held Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21. The Clear Creek Knolls guided hike is at 10 a.m., and the bison tour is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Additional tours are available on Sunday. Visit nachusagrasslands.org for more information.
- Sterling Municipal Band concert (Sterling): Sterling Municipal Band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 5 at Grandon Civic Center in Central Memorial Park. Jodi Beach, guest vocalist, will perform June 17. The pre-concert performer is Robbie LeBlanc. The June 24 concert theme is “American Road Trip,” with a pre-concert performance by Woodlawn Arts Academy Productions.
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