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5 Things to Do: Prairie Fest in Oswego, Blues on the Fox this weekend

Community members make their way to the entrance of PrairieFest on Thursday June 12, 2025, held at Prairie Fest Park in Oswego.

Community members make their way to the entrance of PrairieFest on Thursday June 12, 2025, held at Prairie Fest Park in Oswego. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

By 5 Things to Do in Kendall County
  1. Prairie Fest (Oswego): One of the area’s biggest summer festivals kicks off Thursday, June 18 and runs through Sunday, June 21 at 91 Plank Drive. Enjoy live music from a variety of performers like Radio Gaga and Whiskey Road, as well as national band American Authors. Other events include a carnival and parade. Admission is free. For a complete schedule of events, visit prairiefest.com.
  2. Prairie Fest 5K & One Mile (Oswego): The Prairie Fest 5K begins at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 21 while the One Mile Prairie Dog Jog begins after the 5K start at the Prairie Point walking path. Click here for more information or to register.
  3. Blues on the Fox (Aurora): RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora will host Blues on the Fox, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Performers include Eric Gales, Ally Venable and headliner Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. MarDe Brooks (Yorkville): Guitarist and songwriter MarDe Brooks will perform at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall at 8 p.m. Friday, June 19. Tickets are $20. Click here for more information.
  5. Family Legacies: Photography in the Kahlo Family—A Talk with Cristina Kahlo (Plano): The Edith Farnsworth in Plano will host this special event at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20. Cristina Kahlo is a photographer and the grandniece of legendary artist Frida Kahlo. Her work will also be on exhibit. Click here for more information.
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