5 Things to Do: Prairie Fest in Oswego, Blues on the Fox this weekend

- Prairie Fest (Oswego): One of the area’s biggest summer festivals kicks off Thursday, June 18 and runs through Sunday, June 21 at 91 Plank Drive. Enjoy live music from a variety of performers like Radio Gaga and Whiskey Road, as well as national band American Authors. Other events include a carnival and parade. Admission is free. For a complete schedule of events, visit prairiefest.com.
- Prairie Fest 5K & One Mile (Oswego): The Prairie Fest 5K begins at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 21 while the One Mile Prairie Dog Jog begins after the 5K start at the Prairie Point walking path. Click here for more information or to register.
- Blues on the Fox (Aurora): RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora will host Blues on the Fox, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Performers include Eric Gales, Ally Venable and headliner Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- MarDe Brooks (Yorkville): Guitarist and songwriter MarDe Brooks will perform at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall at 8 p.m. Friday, June 19. Tickets are $20. Click here for more information.
- Family Legacies: Photography in the Kahlo Family—A Talk with Cristina Kahlo (Plano): The Edith Farnsworth in Plano will host this special event at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20. Cristina Kahlo is a photographer and the grandniece of legendary artist Frida Kahlo. Her work will also be on exhibit. Click here for more information.
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