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5 Things to Do: Ottawa Lions Carnival, Cruise Night, ‘Ring of Fire’ at Festival 56

People play games at the Lions Club Carnival on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Ottawa.

People play games at the Lions Club Carnival on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Ottawa Lions Carnival (Ottawa): The Ottawa Lions Carnival runs from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, June 17-Friday, June 19 and 1-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Lincoln Douglas Park. $30 wristband specials for unlimited rides are available. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
  2. 28th Annual Cruise Night (Ottawa): The La Salle County Cruisers will host a cruise night to celebrate America’s 250th from 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 19 in downtown Ottawa. Music will be provided by 3D Sound. Check out visitottawail.com/event/cruise-night-2026 for more information.
  3. “Ring of Fire” (Princeton): Festival 56 in Princeton presents “Ring of Fire,” featuring the music of Johnny Cash. Shows begin Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. and continue on select dates through June 28. Tickets are $33 for adults, $30 for seniors and $17 for students. Visit festival56.com for more information.
  4. Sheridan Garden Festival (Sheridan): The Sheridan Garden Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Redbud Creek Farm in Sheridan. Check out more than 30 artists and makers, as well as music and a certified arborist to answer questions. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
  5. Sheffield Summer Festival (Sheffield): The Sheffield Summer Festival, hosted by the Sheffield Lions Club, is June 25-27 at West Park. The event will have a carnival, live music every night, Taylor Swift lookalike contest, kids parade, petting zoo and a 3 on 3 basketball tournament. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
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