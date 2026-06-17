5 Things to Do: Ottawa Lions Carnival, Cruise Night, ‘Ring of Fire’ at Festival 56

- Ottawa Lions Carnival (Ottawa): The Ottawa Lions Carnival runs from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, June 17-Friday, June 19 and 1-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Lincoln Douglas Park. $30 wristband specials for unlimited rides are available. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- 28th Annual Cruise Night (Ottawa): The La Salle County Cruisers will host a cruise night to celebrate America’s 250th from 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 19 in downtown Ottawa. Music will be provided by 3D Sound. Check out visitottawail.com/event/cruise-night-2026 for more information.
- “Ring of Fire” (Princeton): Festival 56 in Princeton presents “Ring of Fire,” featuring the music of Johnny Cash. Shows begin Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. and continue on select dates through June 28. Tickets are $33 for adults, $30 for seniors and $17 for students. Visit festival56.com for more information.
- Sheridan Garden Festival (Sheridan): The Sheridan Garden Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Redbud Creek Farm in Sheridan. Check out more than 30 artists and makers, as well as music and a certified arborist to answer questions. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Sheffield Summer Festival (Sheffield): The Sheffield Summer Festival, hosted by the Sheffield Lions Club, is June 25-27 at West Park. The event will have a carnival, live music every night, Taylor Swift lookalike contest, kids parade, petting zoo and a 3 on 3 basketball tournament. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
The Scene