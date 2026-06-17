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5 Things to Do in Will County: Cars & Guitars in Joliet, Paddle Through History, Honky Tonk Friday

Classic cars on display as part of the car show at the opening of Joliet's City Square downtown on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Classic cars on display as part of the car show at the opening of Joliet's City Square downtown on Friday, May 1, 2026. The Cars & Guitars Show is Thursday, June 18. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

By 5 Things to Do in Joliet and Will County
  1. Cars & Guitars (Joliet): The band Silver Strings will perform from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the new City Square as part of the Cars & Guitars series. The event will also feature a car show and vendors. Visit jolietccp.com/citysquare for more information.
  2. Tall Tales and Silly Songs (Joliet): Local musician Todd Downing will have kids of all ages singing and dancing at this free performance at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at the new City Square. This event is sponsored by the Joliet Public Library. Visit jolietlibrary.org for more information.
  3. Paddle Through History (Romeoville): Paddle through history at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20. Kayak on the Des Plaines River with a certified instructor and learn history of the area. Previous kayaking experience is required. This program is for ages 18 and older. The cost is $20 per person. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
  4. Honky Tonk Fridays (Mokena): Jamo’s Live in Mokena hosts Honky Tonk Friday Friday, June 19. Line dancing starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by live music from Yankee Cowboy. Visit jamoslive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. 95th Street Band (Lockport): 95th Street Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at The Roxy in Lockport. The band plays a variety of soul and classic rock from artists like Bruce Springsteen, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Tower of Power and more. Tickets are $10. Visit roxylockport.com for more information.
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