5 Things to Do in Will County: Cars & Guitars in Joliet, Paddle Through History, Honky Tonk Friday

- Cars & Guitars (Joliet): The band Silver Strings will perform from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the new City Square as part of the Cars & Guitars series. The event will also feature a car show and vendors. Visit jolietccp.com/citysquare for more information.
- Tall Tales and Silly Songs (Joliet): Local musician Todd Downing will have kids of all ages singing and dancing at this free performance at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at the new City Square. This event is sponsored by the Joliet Public Library. Visit jolietlibrary.org for more information.
- Paddle Through History (Romeoville): Paddle through history at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20. Kayak on the Des Plaines River with a certified instructor and learn history of the area. Previous kayaking experience is required. This program is for ages 18 and older. The cost is $20 per person. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
- Honky Tonk Fridays (Mokena): Jamo’s Live in Mokena hosts Honky Tonk Friday Friday, June 19. Line dancing starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by live music from Yankee Cowboy. Visit jamoslive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- 95th Street Band (Lockport): 95th Street Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at The Roxy in Lockport. The band plays a variety of soul and classic rock from artists like Bruce Springsteen, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Tower of Power and more. Tickets are $10. Visit roxylockport.com for more information.
The Scene