5 things to do in McHenry County: Father’s Day comedy show, Midsummer Wine Walk, ‘Rock of Ages’ this weekend

- Midsummer Wine Walk (Crystal Lake): Sip around the world at from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 20 in downtown Crystal Lake. Visit 17 locations, each offering samples of both red and white wines from a different region of the world. Visit downtowncl.org/wine-walk for more information.
- Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats Series (Algonquin): This Elton John tribute band will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at Towne Park as part of the Algonquin Summer Concert Series. Concerts continue on Thursdays through Aug. 6. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Food trucks will also be present Visit algonquin.org for more information.
- For Father’s Comedy (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake will host a Father’s Day comedy event featuring four comedians at 8 p.m. Friday, June 19. Tickets start at $44. Visit rauecenter.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Rock of Ages” (Woodstock): Theatre 121 in Woodstock presents the hit Broadway musical “Rock of Ages,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 19 at the Woodstock Opera House and running on select dates through June 28. Tickets are $17-$35. Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information.
- Free Fallin’ The Tom Petty Experience (Port Barrington): This Tom Petty tribute band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Broken Oar in Port Barrington. Broken Oar will also host a Fleetwood Mac tribute band at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Visit brokenoar.com/bands for more information.
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