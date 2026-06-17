5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Pride Fest, Sycamore Summer Concert series and more this weekend

- DeKalb Pride Fest (DeKalb): The 2026 DeKalb Pride Fest is 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in Van Buer Plaza and on Second Street in downtown DeKalb. This free event includes a variety of vendors, food trucks and more. Visit dekalbpride.org for more information.
- Grady Experience (Sycamore): Grady Experience, a multi-genre cover band, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, as part of Sycamore Park District’s Summer Concert Series at Good Tymes Shelter. The band will perform pop, rock, soul, R&B, blues and more. Visit sycamoreparks.org for more information.
- Fishing Derby (DeKalb): The DeKalb Park District’s Fishing Derby is at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Mason Lake. Awards will be given for longest, shortest and most caught in adult and youth categories. The cost to enter is $5 for residents and $10 for nonresidents. Visit dekalbparkdistrict.com for more information.
- Movie in the Park (Sandwich): Bring the whole family for a screening of “Zootopia 2″ at 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Knights Park in Sandwich. Concessions open at 7 p.m. This event is free. Visit sandwichparkdistrict.org for more information.
- DeKalb Municipal Band Concert (DeKalb): The DeKalb Municipal Band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Hopkins Park Dee Palmer Bandshell. This week’s theme is “Made in America.” Visit dekalbmunicipalband.com/summer-concerts for more information.
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