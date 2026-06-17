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5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Pride Fest, Sycamore Summer Concert series and more this weekend

Visitors check out some of the booths Saturday, June 21, 2025, during the DeKalb Pride Fest in front of the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb.

Visitors check out some of the booths Saturday, June 21, 2025, during the DeKalb Pride Fest in front of the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. DeKalb Pride Fest (DeKalb): The 2026 DeKalb Pride Fest is 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in Van Buer Plaza and on Second Street in downtown DeKalb. This free event includes a variety of vendors, food trucks and more. Visit dekalbpride.org for more information.
  2. Grady Experience (Sycamore): Grady Experience, a multi-genre cover band, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, as part of Sycamore Park District’s Summer Concert Series at Good Tymes Shelter. The band will perform pop, rock, soul, R&B, blues and more. Visit sycamoreparks.org for more information.
  3. Fishing Derby (DeKalb): The DeKalb Park District’s Fishing Derby is at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Mason Lake. Awards will be given for longest, shortest and most caught in adult and youth categories. The cost to enter is $5 for residents and $10 for nonresidents. Visit dekalbparkdistrict.com for more information.
  4. Movie in the Park (Sandwich): Bring the whole family for a screening of “Zootopia 2″ at 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Knights Park in Sandwich. Concessions open at 7 p.m. This event is free. Visit sandwichparkdistrict.org for more information.
  5. DeKalb Municipal Band Concert (DeKalb): The DeKalb Municipal Band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Hopkins Park Dee Palmer Bandshell. This week’s theme is “Made in America.” Visit dekalbmunicipalband.com/summer-concerts for more information.
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