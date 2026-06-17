5 Things to Do: Blues on the Fox, K-Pop Night at the Cougars game, Pickle Paradise this weekend

- Blues on the Fox (Aurora): This annual blues festival begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the newly-reopened RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora. Performers include Ally Venable, Eric Gates and headliner Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Tickets are $44. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information.
- Suzy Mars & Friends (St. Charles): STC Live! continues Friday, June 19 with a performance from Suzy Mars & Friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on the 1st Street Plaza. Visit stcalliance.org for more information.
- K-Pop Night, Country Night at Kane County Cougars (Geneva): Northwestern Medicine Field will have a special K-Pop Night at the Cougars game at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 19 with Christian and Scooby and post-game fireworks, and Country Music Night with a pre-game concert from Wild Daisy and post-game fireworks. Visit kccougars.com to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Chris Barnes (Batavia): Laugh out loud with comedian Chris Barnes at The Comedy Vault in Batavia. Barnes will do shows Thursday, June 18 through Saturday, June 20. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for show times and more information.
- Pickle Paradise (St. Charles): Celebrate pickles at this fun family event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Pottawatomie Park. Enjoy a DJ, food trucks, vendors, yard games and more. The event will also have a pickleball tournament, Relish Rush Fun Run and drinks for adults 21 and over. Visit stcparks.org/events for more information.
The Scene