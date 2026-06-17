5 Things to Do: Blues, Brews & BBQ at Morton Arboretum, Pro Rodeo at Sonny Acres Farm and more this weekend

- Blues, Brews & BBQ (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum will host Blues, Brews & BBQ from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20 on the Arboretum’s east side. Enjoy live music, craft beer and delicious barbecue. Visit mortonarb.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Blues on the Fox (Aurora): This annual blues festival begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the newly-reopened RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora. Performers include Ally Venable, Eric Gates and headliner Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Tickets are $44. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information.
- Sonny Acres Pro Rodeo (West Chicago): June 19-20 are the last days of the Sonny Acres Pro Rodeo. Events include Bareback & Saddle Bronc Riding, Girls Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding and more. Visit sonnyacres.com for more information.
- Aretha Franklin tribute, AC/DC tribute (Naperville): The Naper Nights Concert Series at Naper Settlement presents a tribute concert to Aretha Franklin and Sly and the Family Stone beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, June 19. The next night, an AC/DC tribute band takes the stage at 6 p.m., followed by an Ozzy Osbourne tribute band at 8 p.m. Visit napersettlement.org for more information.
- Movies in the Park (Elmhurst): Watch “Zootopia 2″ at Wilder Park as part of the Elmhurst Park District’s Movies in the Park series. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Admission is free and guests can bring blankets. Check out sponsors, games and food trucks before the movie begins. Visit epd.org for more information.
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