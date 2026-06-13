Celebrate Wheaton Arts Weekend & Make Music Wheaton

The band Double Helix performs during Make Music Wheaton and the Wheaton French Market in The Wheaton French Market Plaza on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Enjoy music and more with a full weekend of events during Wheaton Arts Weekend June 19-21, which includes the return of the Make Music Wheaton festival on Sunday, June 21.

This weekend full of music and creativity will offer free concerts in parks, shops and more, inviting the community to celebrate the arts in Wheaton.

Friday, June 19

The Gospel According to Blues, 4:30 p.m. at Wheaton Public Library West Plaza, 225 N. Cross St., presented by Wheaton Public Library. This free concert features a Chicago-based blues-gospel band.

Saturday, June 20

Murals, Mocktails and Music, 2-5 p.m., Hale Street & downtown Wheaton, presented by the Downtown Wheaton Association. In partnership with POSCA, this event features art and a mural installation in downtown Wheaton. Watch the art come to life and enjoy music as you sample, sip and stroll craft mocktails throughout downtown Wheaton, with live music by Leroy Winn Power Trio on Hale Street. Tickets are required for this event.

2-5 p.m., Hale Street & downtown Wheaton, presented by the Downtown Wheaton Association. In partnership with POSCA, this event features art and a mural installation in downtown Wheaton. Watch the art come to life and enjoy music as you sample, sip and stroll craft mocktails throughout downtown Wheaton, with live music by Leroy Winn Power Trio on Hale Street. Tickets are required for this event. Gospel Blues Night, 5-9:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave. Enjoy a local Gospel Hymn Sing at 5 p.m., followed by A Patch of Blues at 6:30 p.m. and Jimmy Burns and Soul Message Band at 8 p.m. Presented with Delmark Records Chicago and WDCB 90.9FM.

Sunday, June 21