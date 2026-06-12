Howard and the White Boys to play Mt. Morris Bandshell on June 19

The Mt. Morris Jamboree recently announced the return of Howard and the White Boys to its Bandshell on June 19 for a free concert starting at 7 p.m. (Photo provided by Larry Ubben)

The Mt. Morris Jamboree has announced the return of Howard and the White Boys to its bandshell June 19 for a free concert starting at 7 p.m.

Considered one of Chicago’s finest live blues acts of the last two decades, Howard and the White Boys were mentored by Buddy Guy, who has taken the band on several Midwestern tours as his opening act and appeared on their third CD, “The Big $core.” HWB’s new CD, “Rosa’s Lounge,” bears witness to the power and raw energy of the group when they perform live on stage.

Howard and the White Boys began jamming together just for fun, but their fast-growing popularity soon convinced them they could make a career of it. After only a few months, they got their first big break by opening for B.B. King. Their reputation grew in Chicago and they began performing with the biggest names in blues: Koko Taylor, Otis Rush, Albert King, Junior Wells, Lonnie Brooks, Luther Allison, Bo Diddley and Chuck Berry.

The group made two highly acclaimed recordings, “Strung Out On The Blues” and “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?”, for L.A. based Mighty Tiger Records. They began traveling extensively across the U.S., with their growing popularity capturing the attention of Philadelphia-based Evidence Records.

“The Big $core” was the first of three successful discs released by Evidence, and the band promoted it via many trips to Europe. Evidence released two more well-received HWB discs, “Live at Chord On Blues” and “Made in Chicago,” which showcased the group’s versatility and encompassed the funk, R&B, and rock styles that have become Howard & the White Boys’s trademark.

Howard and the White Boys are Howard McCullum, bass and vocals; Rocco Calipari, guitar; Pete Galanis, guitar; and Jim Christopulos, drums.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Let Freedom Ring Committee serving sloppy Joes, chips, water, soft drinks and baked goods.

Ewe and Me Acres will host a farmers market offering fresh produce, baked goods, crafts and more every Friday from 4-8 p.m. on the campus.

Just 4 Fun ice cream will be on site, along with Bill’s Famous Lemonade. Popcorn Girls Emmie and Lily from the Mt. Morris Senior Center will likely be serving fresh popcorn uptown, too. All start at 5 p.m.

Encore’s Art Gallery and the Mt. Morris Historical Museum, located in College Hall, will be open during concerts on the campus.

Bring a blanket or chair. The events take place in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Illinois Route 64 on Wesley Avenue. The concert is free to attend.