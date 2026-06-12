Cheap Trick to rock Aurora’s RiverEdge Park Sept. 10

Rock band Cheap Trick will perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park on Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Photo provided by Cheap Trick )

Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Cheap Trick, the iconic rock band from Rockford, are coming to downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park with their classic hits like “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” “The Flame,” “Surrender” and more.

Don’t miss Cheap Trick’s signature blend of hard rock and power-pop sensibilities, live at the newly expanded RiverEdge Park at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. This is a rescheduled date from June 25. The opening act is James Hatem, a “Nashville-based artist with New Jersey chest hair.”

Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50. For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call 630-896-6666, stop by RiverEdge’s satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park.Ticket prices are for in-person purchase. Additional fees apply for phone and online orders. All tickets are general admission.

Songs of Summer: More concerts and events at Aurora’s RiverEdge Park in 2026

Blues on the Fox

Featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Eric Gales, Ally Venable and Tommy Castro & the Painkillers

Saturday, June 20, 3 p.m.

Tickets: $44

Aurora’s Fireworks Celebration Friday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Free

Lauren Alaina

July 5, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $37

Movies in the Park: “The Goonies”

Thursday, July 16, 8 p.m.Tickets: $2 in advance; $4 day of; children 2 and under free (must have a ticket)

Downtown Alive: Sixteen Candles

Friday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $5

Get the Led Out

Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $27

Six One Five Collective

Saturday, July 25, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $22

Movies in the Park: “The Princess and The Frog”

Thursday, July 30, 8 p.m.Tickets: $2 in advance; $4 day of; children 2 and under free (must have a ticket)

Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience

Friday, July 31, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $23

Movies in the Park: “Coco”

Thursday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $2 in advance; $4 day of; children 2 and under free (must have a ticket)

Downtown Alive: 90’s Pop Nation

Saturday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $5

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

Sunday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $60

Gov’t Mule

Thursday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $39

The Beach Boys

Friday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $56

Poi Dog Pondering

Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $46

Totally Tubular Festival

Featuring Thomas Dolby and The Lost Toy People, A Flock of Seagulls, The Motels, The Producers, Animotion, The Escape Club and Tommy Tutone.

Sunday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $45

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Friday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $39.50 in advance, $44.50 day-of

Third Eye Blind

Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $71

Stayin’ Alive

Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $24