‘Hallmark Stars Live’ comes to Genesee Theatre for first-ever live show Aug. 1

“Hallmark Stars Live,” a new live tour featuring some of the network’s most beloved stars, will be at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Saturday, Aug. 1. (Image provided by the Genesee Theatre )

“Hallmark Stars Live,” a new live tour featuring some of the network’s most beloved stars, will step off screen and onto the stage at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Hosted by fan-favorite Nikki DeLoach ("A Grand Ole Opry Christmas"), the tour will feature Hallmark mainstays for a night where the cameras are off – and the stories keep rolling, according to a news release.

The inaugural event will give audiences the chance to celebrate Hallmark movie magic for an evening that’s unscripted and entirely in the moment. During the 90-minute live event, Hallmark fans will hear behind-the-scenes scoop from movie sets, ask burning questions and get to know beloved stars up close. With spontaneous moments throughout, no two shows will ever be the same.

Joining DeLoach over the course of the tour will be stars Andrew Walker (“She’s Making a List”), Ashley Williams (“An Alpine Holiday”), Jonathan Bennett (“A Keller Family Christmas”), Kimberley Sustad (“Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!”), Paul Campbell (“Three Wisest Men”) and Tamera Mowry-Housley (“Tidings for the Season”), with appearances varying by date and location.

“At Hallmark, we’re always exploring new ways to connect with fans and bring our brand to life, so we’re thrilled to introduce ‘Hallmark Stars Live’ as our newest immersive experience. For everyone who’s asked us to bring the Hallmark joy they love a little closer to home, this tour is for you,” Lindsey Roy, senior vice president of branded experiences at Hallmark, said in a news release.

“Hallmark movies have created a special bond with viewers who return year after year for the warmth, romance, and sense of connection they bring,” Todd Gershwin, executive producer and founder of Gershwin Entertainment, said in the news release. “‘Hallmark Stars Live’ is an opportunity to take that connection one step further – bringing the stars that audiences love into the same room for an evening that feels just as warm, funny, and heartfelt as the movies and series themselves.”

Fans can learn more about star appearances and the tour at HallmarkStarsLive.com.

Tickets are also available at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at The Genesee Theatre Box Office. The Genesee Theatre’s full-season line-up can be found at GeneseeTheatre.com.