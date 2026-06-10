Flip Circus brings big time big top fun to the Chicago area for the first time this summer

Flip Circus will bring big top fun to six locations in the Chicago area from June 19 through Sept. 14, 2026. (Photo provided by Flip Circus )

The all-new production of Flip Circus will bring its distinctive red and white striped climate-controlled big top to six locations in the Chicago area from June 19 through Sept. 14.

This inaugural Chicago tour will make stops in Vernon Hills, Aurora, Gurnee, Lombard, Schaumburg and North Riverside. Flip Circus is a brand new big top entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family of Circus Vazquez fame, according to a news release.

With only 800 seats in its climate-controlled tent, and none more than 50 feet from the ring, Flip Circus is an intimate entertainment experience where every audience member will feel as if they’re part of the action. Families will enjoy two hours of awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious and affordable fun at this contemporary version of the great American circus tradition.

The performers include an illusionist, comedian, jugglers, trapeze artists, martial arts, acrobats and more.

The soundtrack to all this fun is the live Flip Circus Band which weaves together a magnificent musical tapestry accompanying each act. And once the show is over, the audience is able to meet many of the stars.

CHICAGO AREA SCHEDULE (subject to change):

VERNON HILLS (Hawthorn Mall): June 19 – 30

AURORA (Fox Valley Mall): July 3 – 14

GURNEE (Gurnee Mills): July 17 – 28

LOMBARD (Yorktown Center): July 31 – Aug. 11

SCHAMBURG (Woodfield Mall): Aug. 14 – Sept. 1

NORTH RIVERSIDE (North Riverside Mall): Sept. 4 – 14

Performances are at 7 p.m. on weeknights, 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. on Sundays.