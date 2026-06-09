Ottawa Center for the Arts repurposes churches for entertainment and culture

Ottawa Center for the Arts repurposed the former Open Table Church in Ottawa, converting it into an event venue named The Great Hall. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Cheap Trick’s “Surrender” has been performed thousands of times around the world, from barrooms to sports arenas.

Perhaps one of the most unique renditions occurred at The Abbey in Ottawa.

With a nod to the acoustics of the historic church, singer/songwriter Miles Nielsen, son of Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, and his band the Rusted Hearts sang the 1970s rock hit a cappella.

That moment spoke volumes to the impact the Ottawa Center for the Arts’ two venues, The Abbey and the Great Hall, will have on experiencing the arts.

“They were doing a proper rock concert with lights and amplification,” said Anne Badger, executive director of the Ottawa Center for the Arts. “And they were also experimenting just how supportive the acoustics are here, and they chose to end their concert a cappella, because they realized it will sound great in this space.”

Both of the Ottawa Center’s buildings are repurposed churches, each rich in history, and now invigorated with activity.

The Manderley Strings perform Feb. 7 at the Great Hall in Ottawa. The event was sponsored by Ottawa Center for the Arts. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Abbey is located at 113 E. Lafayette St., across the street from Washington Square, the site of the first 1858 Lincoln and Douglas debate. Designed in gothic style and built with Joliet limestone, it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is adorned by stained-glass windows, including the Wallace Window, which depicts the Resurrection.

Within walking distance, the Great Hall is located at 910 Columbus St., at the south end of the block from The Abbey. Also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it’s characterized by its steeple on the outside and its towering pipe organ inside.

“Both buildings have superb acoustics,” said Badger, who is a musician.

The rock concert scratches the surface of what’s offered or possible at the venues. They are a hub for arts and activities of all kinds, including music, dance, photography, film, comedy, lectures, poetry readings and meditation, and even events that haven’t been thought of yet.

“We have an open mind and open heart,” said Christine Benson, chairperson of the Ottawa Center’s programming.

Guests participate in the Old Time Country Dance hosted by the Ottawa Center for the Arts on Feb. 13 at The Abbey in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Not much has been altered on the churches; engineers were brought in to ensure the acoustics were not compromised. Long pews in rows offer bench-like seating for spectators. Ornamental lighting hangs from the ceilings. The reredos and wooden furniture remain intact at The Abbey, which boasts of an Austin organ, as well as a bell that may be used to alert patrons of showtime. The Great Hall features a carpeted lobby that leads upstairs to a vast open hall with stained glass windows, along with a balcony that may be opened for spectators.

Unless noted, events don’t require admission fees. Instead, the Ottawa Center requests $10 donations. The proceeds support the volunteer effort to keep the buildings maintained and attract talent. The shows are family-friendly and children are welcome.

In early 2026, Manderley Strings, a quintet with violins, a viola, cello and piano, performed at the Great Hall. Along with the popular “Bridgerton” theme and some folk and chamber music, the group performed the score from Christopher Nolan’s film “Interstellar,” accompanied by the pipe organ that reverberated throughout the hall.

“That’s our gem,” Badger said.

When the Ottawa Center’s committee attended initial meetings, they were asked to come up with one-word descriptions of the venues.

“Joyous,” was one memorable response.

“It really speaks to the history of these buildings as churches,” Badger said. “And the continued joy they will bring.”