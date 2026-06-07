Conservation Foundation offers free family summer fun at Dickson-Murst and McDonald farms

Dickson-Murst Farm is located at 2550 Dickson Road in Montgomery. (Photo provided by The Conservation Foundation. )

The Conservation Foundation is offering a full summer lineup of free, family-friendly events at Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery and McDonald Farm in Naperville.

From music and movie nights to farm demonstration days and more, these events provide a local place for people to gather around the shared values of nature and community.

McDonald Farm is located at 10S404 Knoch Knolls Road in Naperville.

Dickson-Murst Farm is located at 2550 Dickson Road in Montgomery.

Full details about each event can be found on The Conservation Foundation’s website at www.theconservationfoundation.org/events.

Here’s the full lineup for your summer of fun on their farms:

Music on the Farm

Grab a lawn chair, pack a few drinks, and sit back to take in the music and the 60 acres of pastoral views of The Conservation Foundation’s McDonald Farm headquarters at these Sunday evening events, which each feature a musical act and food trucks. Free parking and admission!

Sunday, June 14, 4 to 6 p.m. Bree Gordon Band. Food trucks: Fernando’s Street Kitchen and Sno Problems

Sunday, July 12, 4 to 6 p.m. The Old Fashioneds. Food trucks: Billy Bricks Pizza & Ice Cream

Sunday, Aug. 9, 4 to 6 p.m. The Milkman’s Kid Food trucks: Good Omen Gyoza and Sno Problems

McDonald Farm, 10S404 Knoch Knolls Road in Naperville, will host a variety of family-friendly music and food truck events this summer. (Photo provided by The Conservation Foundation)

Day at the Dickson-Murst Farm

Sunday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring the whole family for a day of fun exploring historic farm buildings, taking hayrides and barrel train rides, visiting animals, viewing farm equipment and harvesting demonstrations, driving a tractor, enjoying tasty vittles from the Country Kitchen, and more.

Fall market and music fest

Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 to 4 p.m. The annual Fall Market & Music Fest at McDonald Farm includes a local-farms-only mini-farmers market featuring The Conservation Foundation’s Green Earth Harvest program’s certified organic veggies, plus an array of other local goods from farmshare partners. Visitors will also enjoy live music, children’s activities, farm tours, Tent Talks, and plenty of delicious, local food.

Music will be provided by Triple Replay and Fernando’s Street Kitchen food truck will also be on site.

Friday Movies on the Farm

Gather up some chairs or blankets, your favorite snacks and stuffies, and come cuddle up for a family-friendly movie under the stars at Dickson-Murst Farm.

Friday, Sept. 18, “Bee Movie” - Doors open 6:30 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16, “Wall-E” - Doors open 6:30pm, movie starts at 7 p.m.

Beer, Bands, & Barns

The stately historic barns at Dickson-Murst Farm will echo with music as a variety of musical acts take the stage at this kickoff to the fall season. Bring your own chairs or rock along with the music in one of the farm’s restored red rockers as you enjoy savory bites from the food truck and cold brews or a glass of wine from the libations tent. Admission and parking are free, and you can purchase a wristband for drinks. No coolers, please, as this is a fundraiser.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 3 to 10 p.m.

Musical lineup will be: 3 to 5 p.m. Jason Hubbard, 5 to 7 p.m., Route 66 and 7 to 10 p.m. Double Shot.

Santiagos and Ditta Dawgs will be the food trucks on site.