5 Things to Do: Spring Valley Summer Fest, Jammin’ at the Clock, Shrimp Fest & Brew Hullabaloo

- Spring Valley Summerfest (Spring Valley): This annual summer kick-off runs from Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7 at Spring Valley Mini Park. Events include a carnival, vendor fair, live music, as well as a beer garden and food trucks. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Jammin’ at the Clock (Streator): Enjoy live music from Zydeco Voodoo from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Heritage Park. Good Morning Good Day Cafe will be serving Jambalaya before the music starts from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Visit streator.org for more information.
- Shrimp Fest & Brew Hullabaloo (Princeton): Kick off your summer at this annual event Saturday, June 6 at Rotary Park in Princeton. Rotary members will cook up grilled and fried shrimp boats, in addition to alligator, cheese curds and wine. The event will also have family-friendly activities. Visit princetonshrimpfest.com for more information.
- Fairy Garden Workshop & Utica Garden Faire (Utica): The August Hill Winery tasting room in Utica will host the Fairy Garden Workshop with Petals by Peyton at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Guests will create their own fairy garden to take home. Tickets are $35 and include all materials. Visit augusthillwinery.com for more information.
- Murder Mystery Dinner (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge will host “A Wedding to Die For” murder mystery dinner at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7. Enjoy dinner before helping to solve this crime. This event is for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $100 per person. Visit starvedrocklodge.com for more information.
The Scene