5 Things to Do: Learn about Kendall County’s history, attend a mom-daughter garden party, catch a live play

- Mother-Daughter Grow Together Garden Party (Oswego): Moms and their daughters ages 3-7 can an enjoy a morning painting a pot before planting a succulent to take home at this event at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at the Little White School Museum. The cost is $31 for residents, $41 for nonresidents. Click here for more information.
- A Brief History of Kendall County from 1865 to Present (Oswego): The Little White School Museum Director Roger Matile will host this program that covers the changes Kendall County has undergone over the last 160 years. The event is from noon on Saturday, June 6 at the museum. This program is $5 and open to all ages. Click here for more information.
- “Sticker” (Oswego): The Limelight Theatre Company presents “Sticker,” a comedy about a car company that has to meet its quarterly goal under the direction of a new sales manager, set in 1996. Performances are held June 3-6 at Bednarcik Jr. High. Visit limelighttheatrecompany.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- The Gringos (Yorkville): The Gringos, a five-piece band from Athens, Georgia, will perform at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall at 9 p.m. Friday, June 5. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Click here for more information.
- The Second City: Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons (Aurora): The Second City returns to the Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora with its latest comedy revue, featuring hilarious classic sketch comedy and songs from the company’s history, fresh new favorites, and more. Shows run through June 20. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene