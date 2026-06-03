5 Things to Do in Will County: City Square concert, Star Wars Day and more this weekend

- Friday Night Music Series (Joliet): Righteous Hillbillies will perform southern rock and Americana music from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 5 in the new City Square. Visit jolietccp.com/citysquare for more information and a lineup of bands for the music series.
- Star Wars Day (Joliet): The city of Joliet will hold Star Wars Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6 throughout the downtown area. Activities include a parade of costumed characters, games, food vendors, Artist and Author Alley and merch vendors. Visit jolietlibrary.org/star-wars-day for more information.
- Jackyl (Joliet): The rock band Jackyl will perform at Hollywood Casino Joliet at 8 p.m. Friday, June 5. The Georgia-based hard rock band is best known for “Lumberjack Song.” General admission tickets are $40. Visit pennentertainment.com/hollywood-joliet/entertainment/jackyl for more information.
- Comedian Adam Burke (Bolingbrook): Comedian Adam Burke will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 at CG’s Comedy Club im Bolingbrook. Tickets are $24. Visit cgscomedyclub.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Headbanger’s Ball Tribute Concert (Mokena): Rock out to tribute bands to Ratt, Van Halen, Metallica, Cinderella and more Headbanger’s Ball – ‘80s Hair Metal Tribute Fest at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at Jamo’s Live in Mokena. Tickets start at $10. Visit jamoslive.com for more information.
The Scene