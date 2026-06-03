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5 Things to Do in Will County: City Square concert, Star Wars Day and more this weekend

The City of Joliet will hold Star Wars Day on Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. throughout the city's downtown area.

The City of Joliet will hold Star Wars Day from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 throughout the city's downtown area. (Photo provided by the City of Joliet )

By 5 Things to Do in Joliet and Will County
  1. Friday Night Music Series (Joliet): Righteous Hillbillies will perform southern rock and Americana music from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 5 in the new City Square. Visit jolietccp.com/citysquare for more information and a lineup of bands for the music series.
  2. Star Wars Day (Joliet): The city of Joliet will hold Star Wars Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6 throughout the downtown area. Activities include a parade of costumed characters, games, food vendors, Artist and Author Alley and merch vendors. Visit jolietlibrary.org/star-wars-day for more information.
  3. Jackyl (Joliet): The rock band Jackyl will perform at Hollywood Casino Joliet at 8 p.m. Friday, June 5. The Georgia-based hard rock band is best known for “Lumberjack Song.” General admission tickets are $40. Visit pennentertainment.com/hollywood-joliet/entertainment/jackyl for more information.
  4. Comedian Adam Burke (Bolingbrook): Comedian Adam Burke will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 at CG’s Comedy Club im Bolingbrook. Tickets are $24. Visit cgscomedyclub.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Headbanger’s Ball Tribute Concert (Mokena): Rock out to tribute bands to Ratt, Van Halen, Metallica, Cinderella and more Headbanger’s Ball – ‘80s Hair Metal Tribute Fest at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at Jamo’s Live in Mokena. Tickets start at $10. Visit jamoslive.com for more information.
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