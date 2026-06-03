5 things to do in McHenry County: Woodstock Food Truck Festival, Aloha Summer, Grateful Dead tribute concert

- Woodstock Food Truck Festival on the Square (Woodstock): The historic Woodstock Square will be packed with food trucks at this fun festival from 4-9 p.m. Friday, June 5. Bring your appetite and sample food from about 30 trucks. Admission is free. Visit woodstockilchamber.com for more information.
- Spies of the World Grateful Dead tribute (Crystal Lake): Enjoy the music of the Grateful Dead at Raue Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Friday, June 5. Spies of the World delivers an authentic, improvisational experience that Deadheads would expect. The band will bring grooves, soaring jams and faithful interpretations that honor the Dead’s extensive catalog. Tickets start at $45. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Aloha Summer (Crystal Lake): The Crystal Lake Park District’s summer kickoff event, Aloha Summer, is from 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Main Beach. The luau includes a live DJ, great food, Hawaiian dancers and more. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Visit crystallakeparks.org for more information.
- McHenry Summer Music Series (McHenry): The McHenry Summer Music Series continues from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 5 at the Miller Point Amphitheater with a performance from Wade Frazer. The music continues from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 7 with Skanonymous and Ordinary Hero. Visit the McHenry Riverwalk’s Facebook page for more information.
- Ghostbusters Day at Volo Museum (Volo): Museum guests can step into the world of Ghostbusters from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7. The event will include interactive demonstrations of real ghost-busting gear, the iconic Ecto-1 and photo opportunities with the team. The museum will also host the first ”new" Rock-afire Explosion concert in 30 years on Saturday, June 6. Visit volofun.com for more information.
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