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5 things to do in DeKalb County: Free concert in Sycamore, DeKalb Farmers Market kicks off this week

The Stingrays performing at Citizens Memorial Sports Complex Thursday night as part of the Summer Concert Series hosted by the Sycamore Park District.

Sycamore's 2026 Summer Concert Series hosted by the Sycamore Park District kicks of June 3 with Billy Elton. (David Petesch)

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. Live summer concert (Sycamore): The Sycamore Park District’s summer concert series kicks off with a performance from Billy Elton, who will tribute the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at the Good Tymes Shelter. Visit sycparks.org for more information.
  2. DeKalb Farmers Market (DeKalb): Stop by Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb for the first farmers market of the season on Thursday, June 4. The market happens every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Egyptian Theatre presents the Live Lunch Music Series with local bands and musicians from noon to 1:30 p.m. Visit dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market for more information.
  3. After-Hours Concert from Pangelic Performance (DeKalb): The Pangelic steelpan and harp duo of Liam Teague and Faye Seeman will perform an eclectic program consisting of musical styles from around the world at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 5 at the DeKalb Public Library. The duo will be joined by 18-year-old multi-instrumentalist Jaden Teague-Nunez. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
  4. Forest Therapy Walk (DeKalb): Enjoy the healing powers of nature with Certified Forest Therapy Guide Beth Hanson of Peace in Nature Forest Therapy at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at P.A. Nehring Forest Preserve in DeKalb. The program is through the DeKalb Public Library and registration is required. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
  5. Music at the Mansion (DeKalb): The Ellwood House Museum’s free summer concert series Music at the Mansion returns Wednesday, June 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The performer is the Feel Good Party Band, who will play upbeat, fun music from the ‘60s through today. Visit ellwoodhouse.org for more information.
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