5 things to do in DeKalb County: Free concert in Sycamore, DeKalb Farmers Market kicks off this week

- Live summer concert (Sycamore): The Sycamore Park District’s summer concert series kicks off with a performance from Billy Elton, who will tribute the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at the Good Tymes Shelter. Visit sycparks.org for more information.
- DeKalb Farmers Market (DeKalb): Stop by Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb for the first farmers market of the season on Thursday, June 4. The market happens every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Egyptian Theatre presents the Live Lunch Music Series with local bands and musicians from noon to 1:30 p.m. Visit dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market for more information.
- After-Hours Concert from Pangelic Performance (DeKalb): The Pangelic steelpan and harp duo of Liam Teague and Faye Seeman will perform an eclectic program consisting of musical styles from around the world at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 5 at the DeKalb Public Library. The duo will be joined by 18-year-old multi-instrumentalist Jaden Teague-Nunez. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Forest Therapy Walk (DeKalb): Enjoy the healing powers of nature with Certified Forest Therapy Guide Beth Hanson of Peace in Nature Forest Therapy at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at P.A. Nehring Forest Preserve in DeKalb. The program is through the DeKalb Public Library and registration is required. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Music at the Mansion (DeKalb): The Ellwood House Museum’s free summer concert series Music at the Mansion returns Wednesday, June 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The performer is the Feel Good Party Band, who will play upbeat, fun music from the ‘60s through today. Visit ellwoodhouse.org for more information.
The Scene