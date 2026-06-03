5 Things to Do: Cream of Wheaton, Tacoville Festival in Naperville, Melissa Etheridge in concert

- Cream of Wheaton (Wheaton): Enjoy four days of summer fun at Memorial Park and downtown Wheaton June 4-7. Activities include live entertainment, food, beer garden, carnival, kids’ activities, a business expo and arts and crafts fair. Click here for more information and a complete lineup of events.
- Sips Around the States – Magnolia Sips (Wheaton): Cantigny Park’s Sips Around the States summer series allows guests to enjoy cocktails inspired by different regions of the country. Magnolia Sips, which is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4 in the North Scallop Garden, focuses on the drinks of coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Tickets are $75 each. Visit cantigny.org for more information.
- Tacoville 2026 (Naperville): Tacoville is three days of incredible food and cold drinks from more than 20 vendors and food trucks from across Chicagoland. Two stages will offer live music in a variety of genres.The event is June 5-7 at Naper Settlement. Admission is $10 per day, or $20 for a weekend pass. Click here for more information.
- Melissa Etheridge in concert (Brookfield): Rock artist Melissa Etheridge, known for her smash hits “Come to My Window,” “I’m the Only One” and “Bring Me Some Water” will perform at Brookfield Zoo’s Roaring Nights summer concert series at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7 at the zoo. Visit brookfieldzoo.org for more information.
- The Second City: Laughing For All the Wrong Reasons (Aurora): Catch The Second City’s latest revue “Laughing For All the Wrong Reasons” at Paramount’s Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora. Shows run through June 20. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information on show dates and times.
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