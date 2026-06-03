5 Things to Do: Batavia Uncorked, The Second City comedy and more this weekend in Kane County

- Batavia Uncorked – A Casual Wine Event (Batavia): Sample a variety of wines at this laid-back event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at the Peg Bond Center in downtown Batavia. The event will also have food and live music. This is a 21 and over event only. Tickets are $40. Visit bataviaparks.org for more information.
- Educator Andrea (Batavia): Educator Andrea will bring hilarious tales of the classroom to The Comedy Vault in Batavia for an afternoon of laughs. The show is at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Tickets are $31. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information.
- The Second City: Laughing For All the Wrong Reasons (Aurora): Catch The Second City’s latest revue “Laughing For All the Wrong Reasons” at Paramount’s Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora. Shows run through June 20. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information on show dates and times.
- Straight From the Heart – Tributes to Bryan Adams, Rick Springfield and Eddie Money (St. Charles): Enjoy some of the. biggest hits of the ‘80s at this tribute concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles. Tickets start at $32. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.
- Cupcake Creations (St. Charles): This hands-on cupcake decorating class with the St. Charles Park District is at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at Pottawatomie Community Center. Learn creative ways to decorate baked goods and leave with a treat. Tickets are $35 for residents, $42 for nonresidents. This class is for ages 18 and over. Visit stcparks.org for more information.
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