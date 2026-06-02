St. Charles Singers concludes season with ‘Sacred Spaces’ June 11 in Wheaton, June 12 in St. Charles

The St. Charles Singers will conclude its 41st season June 11-12 with a program of sacred a cappella works. (Photo by Nathan J. Silverman)

The St. Charles Singers will conclude its 41st season June 11-12 with a program of sacred a cappella works that the critically acclaimed mixed-voice chamber choir will perform later in the month on its first concert tour in Italy.

Founder and music director Jeffrey Hunt will conduct the choir in a program titled “Sacred Spaces” 7:30 p.m. June 11 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 301 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton; and 7:30 p.m. June 12 at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles.

Hunt and the St. Charles Singers will travel to Italy June 15 for a tour that will see them singing in sacred spaces in Venice, Padova, Vicenza, and Rome, including Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Audiences will hear a program of historical and geographical depth and great emotional variety,” Hunt said in a news release. “There are moments of quiet contemplation, grandeur and jubilation. It’s a testament to how sacred music continues to speak to us across the centuries and national borders and through diverse cultures and styles.”

The program includes music from American composers, as well as composers from England, Italy, France, Germany and South Korea.

Hunt said the a cappella program recalls the St. Charles Singers’ 1980s roots as the Mostly Madrigal Singers. “Unaccompanied choral music echoes our origins and continues to represent an important part of who we are.”

Founded and directed by Hunt, the St. Charles Singers is a chamber choir dedicated to choral music in all its forms. The mixed-voice ensemble includes professional singers, choral directors, and voice instructors, some of whom perform with other top-tier Chicago choirs.

Admission to “Sacred Spaces” is $50 for adults, $45 for seniors and $12 for students.

Tickets and information are available at stcharlessingers.com or by calling 630-513-5272. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the concert, depending on availability.