Dixon Historic Theatre announces Skip Ewing’s June 6 concert to become free community event

Country singer-songwriter Skip Ewing will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre June 6, 2026. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre. )

The Dixon: Historic Theatre has announced that country music hitmaker Skip Ewing and special guest Casey Chesnutt will perform as a free general admission community concert Saturday, June 6.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Ewing is one of Nashville’s most celebrated songwriters, with a career spanning decades and a catalog of hits recorded by artists including George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson, Diamond Rio, and many others. Joining him will be rising country artist and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Casey Chesnutt, son of country music star Mark Chesnutt.

The decision to transition the concert to a free event was made with the goal of creating the largest possible audience and giving these talented artists the warm welcome they deserve.

“We believe live music is at its best when shared with the community,” Theatre Manager Tori Highley said. “By making this a free event, we’re able to introduce more people to an incredible night of storytelling, songwriting, and authentic country music while supporting these outstanding artists.”

No tickets will be required for admission. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Skip Ewing concert is part of a growing lineup of country music programming at the Dixon Historic Theatre. Upcoming country events include:

Country Legends Tribute Tour – June 27

Keith Anderson – Aug. 21

Strait Country – Sept. 12

The Dixon Historic Theatre continues its mission of bringing nationally recognized entertainment to northwest Illinois while creating memorable experiences for audiences throughout the region.

For more information, visit DixonTheatre.com or call the box office at 815-508-6324.