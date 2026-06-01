Dixon’s Brush & Bloom community painting event set for July 3

FILE: Emily Coppotelli (left), 12, and Lilian Tomasino, 12, both of Dixon, work on an outer space themed painting Thursday, July 4, 2024, during Discover Dixon’s Brush and Bloom. (Alex T. Paschal)

Artists of all ages are invited to showcase their creativity on the sidewalks surrounding the Old Lee County Courthouse on July 3 during the Dixon Petunia Festival’s Brush & Bloom.

Whether you’re an experienced artist or simply looking for a fun family activity, everyone is welcome to participate.

Discover Dixon will provide all paint and supplies needed to create your masterpiece.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St., Dixon. Paint and supplies will not be distributed after 11 a.m.

Registration will open closer to the event. Please check back for updates.

Registration options

Pre-sale: One square with T-shirt – $25, available through June 15

Pre-sale: One square without T-shirt – $15, available through July 2

Day-of registration: One square without T-shirt – $20, based on availability; first come, first served

Weather policy

In the event of inclement weather, the Brush & Bloom Sidewalk Chalk Competition will not be rescheduled. Registration fees will be considered a donation and are non-refundable.