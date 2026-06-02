Countdown to Summer: Glen Ellyn Park District’s June and July events

Embrace the peak of summer with a series of events hosted by the Glen Ellyn Park District in late June and July. Highlights include the Freedom Four 4-Mile Run/Walk, Thirsty Thursday on the Deck and Sunset Summerween.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Summer Break at the Lake

Friday, June 26, 4:30-10 p.m.

Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road

Kick off summer with a premier evening of live music and local food trucks at Lake Ellyn! This high-energy, all-ages event features performances by InFunktious (5:45-7:15 p.m.) followed by Rock the Ivory (7:45-9:45 p.m.). Guests ages 21 and up can enjoy alcoholic beverages available for purchase from The Beer Cellar and Common Good Cocktail House until 9:30 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket to unwind on the lawn and enjoy the entertainment. Admission is free for children ages 2 and under. For all other attendees, register online by June 25 to receive discounted pricing of $5 (ages 3-20) or $10 (ages 21 and up). Day-of registration will be available at the gate for $10 (ages 3-20) and $15 (ages 21 and up). Registration includes event admission only.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Sunset Swashbucklers

Friday, June 26, 7:30-9 p.m.

Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave.

Young buccaneers dive into high-seas games and activities. Sailors will break for pizza and soft drinks at the concession stand. For ages 5-10, accompanied by an adult. Registration required for children only. The fee is $12 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation’s Fireworks from the Fishing Pier Raffle

Through 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 1

Enter for a chance to watch the 4th of July fireworks from the Lake Ellyn fishing pier! Presented by the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation, this raffle offers the winner and up to 11 guests exclusive access to the pier for a prime viewing experience. Raffle tickets are available for purchase until 3 pm on Wednesday, July 1. All net proceeds directly support the Foundation’s mission. Tickets are priced at $5 for 1 ticket, $10 for 3 tickets, and $20 for 7 tickets. Visit givebutter.com/FireworksRaffle2026.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Freedom Four 4-Mile Run/Walk

Saturday, July 4, 7:30 a.m.

Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road

Start the July 4th holiday at this family-friendly event. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation’s Scholarship Fund, which provides access to Glen Ellyn Park District recreation and athletic programs for families in need. The race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and is open to ages 5 and up. Register by June 22 for the early bird price of $30 (includes a guaranteed t-shirt). Regular registration: $35 (June 23-July 3); day-of: $40. T-shirts for regular and day-of registrations are available only while supplies last. Online registration is accepted until the start of the race. Visit FreedomFourRun.com.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Family Fun in the Neighborhood

Tuesday, July 7, 5-7 p.m.

Panfish Park, 620 Wilson Ave.

Enjoy a reptile and amphibian show with the FrogLady, interactive games, face painting, arts and crafts, and more! Families are invited to pack a picnic and enjoy an evening in the park. Admission is free, and no registration is required. Visit gepark.org/calendar.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Movie in the Park: “A Minecraft Movie”

Wednesday, July 8, 7:30 p.m.

Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave.

Enjoy an outdoor screening of “A Minecraft Movie” in the park. Bring chairs or blankets for seating. Bug spray and favorite movie snacks or beverages are suggested. Open to all ages. No registration required; admission is free. Arrive at 7:30 p.m. for storytime with the Glen Ellyn Public Library. The movie begins at dusk.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Family Campout

Friday, July 10 to Saturday July 11, 6:30 p.m.-8 a.m.

Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave.

Spend a night under the stars. Enjoy mini golf followed by an exclusive movie in the park, with food options such as hot dogs and pizza. A continental breakfast will be provided in the morning. Camping gear is not provided. Open to all ages. The fee is $10 per resident and $15 per nonresident.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Unplug Illinois

Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m.- Noon

Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road

Plug into play and ditch the electronic devices. Head to Ackerman SFC for a morning packed with fitness, games, arts, sports and nature activities. Admission is free, and no registration is required.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Jazz in the Park

Wednesday, July 15, 7-9 p.m.

Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave.

Enjoy a live performance by the Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble, a dynamic 17-member group, performing a concert themed “Meet the Band.” Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and a picnic dinner. Admission is free, and no registration is required.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Thirsty Thursday on the Deck

Thursday, July 9, 6-9 p.m.

Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road

Sip craft beer and wine from The Beer Cellar on the Lake Ellyn Boathouse deck and patio. Enjoy the view, the company and live entertainment by Side Project. Complimentary light snacks will be provided, and guests are welcome to bring food to enhance the experience. This event is for ages 21 and up. Registration is required and closes the day before the event. The $20 fee per person includes the first drink ticket. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Dive-in Movie: “The SpongeBob Movie”

Friday, July 17, 8:30-10 p.m.

Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave.

Enjoy a night at the pool with a showing of “The SpongeBob Movie.” Snacks and beverages, including popcorn and soda, are available for purchase. Flotation devices are welcome. Open to all ages; ages 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for all attendees ages 3 and up. The fee is $15 for residents and $18 for nonresidents. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Family Fun Ride at Tour of Lake Ellyn

Saturday, July 18, 2:25-2:55 p.m.

Location: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road

Take a break from cheering on the cyclists at the Tour of Lake Ellyn and go for a spin on the closed course the pros use! The ride runs for approximately 30 minutes. Helmets are required. Participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food donation for Glen House Food Pantry. A bike decorating station is also available before and after the ride. This event is free and open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Thirsty Thursday on the Deck

Thursday, July 23, 6-9 p.m.

Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road

Sip craft beer and wine from The Beer Cellar on the Lake Ellyn Boathouse deck and patio! Enjoy the view, the company and live entertainment by Mickey O’Brien and Friends. Complimentary light snacks will be provided, and guests are welcome to bring food to enhance the experience. This event is for ages 21 and up. Registration is required and closes the day before the event. The $20 fee per person includes the first drink ticket. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Sunset Summerween

Friday, July 31, 7:30-9 p.m.

Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave.

Float like a ghost, play ghoulish games and celebrate all things Halloween at Sunset Pool. Pizza will be served to keep little monsters fueled for a night of tricks, treats and fun. Costumes are encouraged, but proper swimwear must be worn in the water. This event is for ages 5-11, accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for children only. The fee is $12 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

For more information about all of these events, or to register, visit Visit gepark.org/register.