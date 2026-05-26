Timbers of Shorewood to host free Summer Concert Series

Frank Rossi (accordion & keyboard, variety of polkas, '50s, & current hits) will perform at Timbers of Shorewood at 6 p.m. Friday, June 5 and Friday, July 3. (Photo provided by Timbers of Shorewood )

The Timbers of Shorewood Senior Living will host a free Summer Concert Series for the community.

Running through July, the concert series features a broad spectrum of live music and performances spanning classic rock, traditional polkas, big band orchestra and global folklore dance.

All performances are free and open to the public.

2026 Performance Schedule:

2 p.m., Saturday, May 30 – The Rock Hounds (classic rock & country)

6 p.m., Friday, June 5 – Frank Rossi (accordion & keyboard, variety of polkas, ’50s & current hits)

1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 18 – Del Bergeson Orchestra (big band)

6 p.m., Friday, July 3 – Frank Rossi (accordion & keyboard, variety of polkas, ’50s & current hits)

1:30 p.m., Thursday, July 16 – Del Bergeson Orchestra (Big Band)

2 p.m., Thursday, July 23 – Hearts of Zagreb (Traditional Croatian Folklore Dance Group) Note: This specific performance will be hosted inside the main Ballroom.

10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25 – Cloggin’ Craze (New Lenox Clogging Dance Group)

Events are primarily hosted outdoors on the patio, offering neighborhood families, seniors and music enthusiasts an open-air venue.

In the event of inclement weather, the indoor ballroom will serve as a backup location.

“Our Summer Concert Series has grown into a cherished seasonal tradition not just for our residents, but for the entire Shorewood community,” Sheila Albor, director of marketing, said in a news release. “We have created this year’s schedule to feature a variety of genres ranging from high-energy classic rock to nostalgic big band melodies. We invite our neighbors to bring their lawn chairs, share in the community spirit, and enjoy incredible live entertainment with us.”

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for optimal seating. No registration or RSVPs are required to attend.

The Timbers of Shorewood Senior Living is located at 1100 N. River Road in Shorewood.

For more information, call 815-609-0669 or visit timbersofshorewood.com.