Live Lunch Music Series returns to DeKalb Farmer’s Market this summer

The popular Live Lunch Music Series at the DeKalb Farmer’s Market presented by the Egyptian Theatre returns this summer. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

The popular Live Lunch Music Series at the DeKalb Farmer’s Market presented by the Egyptian Theatre returns this summer. Beginning Thursday, June 4, local musicians will once again fill downtown DeKalb with live music every Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. throughout the market season.

Hosted during the DeKalb Farmer’s Market, the Live Lunch Music Series invites everyone to enjoy free live entertainment while supporting local vendors and spending time in the heart of downtown DeKalb.

Each week will feature a rotating lineup of talented local artists representing a variety of musical styles and genres, creating a lively lunchtime atmosphere for all ages to enjoy. The Live Lunch Music Series is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to grab lunch from local vendors, shop the market and enjoy live performances throughout the summer season.

The full 2026 Live Lunch Music Series lineup can be found at egyptiantheatre.org/live-lunch-music-series.