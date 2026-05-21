Brothers Osborne to perform at New Lenox Summer Concert Series June 6

The Brothers Osborne will kick off the New Lenox Summer Concert Series with a 6 p.m. show Saturday, June 6 at the New Lenox Village Commons. (Photo provided by the Village of New Lenox )

The Brothers Osborne will kick off the New Lenox Summer Concert Series with a 6 p.m. show Saturday, June 6 at the New Lenox Village Commons.

John and TJ Osborne are one of music’s most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected not just by blood but by a lifetime of performing together and a shared working-class upbringing in Deale, Maryland.

Brothers Osborne are leaders of a progressive, yet deeply rooted, school of country music and widely regarded as faces of the new generation of Nashville, according to a news release from the Village of New Lenox.

Brothers Osborne released their self-titled fourth studio album in 2023 featuring the single “Nobody’s Nobody.” In 2024, they followed with the four-track “Break Mine” EP and their latest release, “Finish This Drink,” arrived in 2025.

In 2026, Brothers Osborne will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their breakthrough album “Pawn Shop,” the release that introduced their bold, genre-defying sound.

17th Annual Village of New Lenox Summer Concert Series

Men At Work with Toad The Wet Sprocket With Shonen Knife: Aug. 7

Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy and Special Guests Matthew & Gunnar Nelson: Aug. 8

Andy Grammer The Big Stupid Heart Tour With Walk Off The Earth and Raynes: Aug. 15

Blue Oyster Cult with Bad Company’s Simon Kirke: Aug. 29